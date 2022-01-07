Wonderslate has launched “App in App” that allows their end-users and learners access to more than 120+ publishers’ books and educational content for a joyful, smooth and hassle-free learning experience. Learners will now be able to easily use Wonderslate’s smooth user experience and learning features like highlight, annotate, online tests, videos and other multimodal learning based on blended learning methodology.









Anand Achyut, Founder and CEO at Wonderslate, said the idea is to enable any educational app to get access to eBooks/eLibrary technology with all features at the fingertips of the users for their ease and convenience. We believe that this revolutionary innovation will make eBooks technology in any educational app and provide a smooth and hassle-free learning experience to learners who depend on education-based applications online,” Achyut said. “We think that in a highly competitive environment, it is important to offer a platform that makes learning fun for the users and is also reliable and resourceful. The pandemic has opened a plethora of opportunities to explore new ideas and innovation. App in App is just the right step in that direction and we hope that the learners will definitely get maximum benefits from this.”

The App in App offers seamless integration of the existing mobile application and offers flexible content models from the best publisher content available online. This makes the education-based platform more convenient for users and allows them to search, read and save the desired eBook or content online easily. This also generates opportunities for additional revenue enablement through sales from eBooks stores and can make any educational app a distribution channel for multiple benefits.

Also Read: India’s indigenous kit “OmiSure” gets ICMR approval for commercial use

Wonderslate is an educational deliverance, digital publishing and test preparation platform which allows the community of students, teachers and publishers to learn, publish and share content the smart way, from anywhere, at any time. Not only that, Wonderslate lends a hand with content publishing . With their online publishing tools authors can publish their books and make it available to readers online. The platform provides an online store where these publications will be sold and this does not need any investment from the publisher/author.