Liminal, a leading wallet infrastructure platform, announced its new mobile application on the iOS platform. The app is powered by secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) technology, allowing crypto-native companies to make secure transactions on the go while improving organisational efficiency and productivity.

The Liminal app provides organisations to set up secure transactions, enabling them to move assets quickly and securely. The app comes as a breather, bringing agility to the tedious transaction signing process. Users can now add an extra layer of authentication by utilising the app’s features while carrying out a transaction. This way, they can have complete control over their keys and transactions without compromising security, making it an ideal choice for Web3 organisations.

Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, on the occasion of the launch, said, “We are delighted to launch our iOS app ‘Liminal Vaults’, which empowers our users to securely approve transactions on-the-go. With the app, we will give users the tools and freedom to make transactions with the assurance of complete privacy and security. In addition, the MPC technology helps store a variety of digital assets with confidence.”









Commenting on the launch, Dhruvil Shah, SVP of Technology, Liminal, said, “With the increasing need for a robust infrastructure, its imperative for Web3 businesses & exchanges to have control of digital assets at any given time. Our app gives enterprises the power to manage transactions while offering the utmost security of self-custody on the go.”

Liminal Vaults App is designed to provide a smooth and intuitive experience for all users. From downloading the app to setting up your account and accessing all of its features, the process is quick and effortless with a user-friendly interface. So, whether you are an exchange, HNI, web3 company, treasuries or even an individual who needs to manage digital assets, can trust Liminal’s simple and seamless onboarding process.

With the Liminal Vaults app, you can enable mobile signing access for relevant team members in your organisation. Using the app, you can also create and approve policies like whitelisting address, transaction limit etc. The app launch is a part of Liminal’s mission to provide businesses with a secure infrastructure for digital asset transactions, while eliminating device limitations.

Liminal is committed towards providing with an ever learning & secure platform to store, transfer, and manage digital assets independently. The launch of the app is a significant step forward in achieving this goal.

Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal, is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.