Asia’s higher ed-tech major upGrad has partnered with Fullstack Academy to introduce two new Caltech certificate programs in Cybersecurity and Data Analytics. The newly launched programs shall help professionals with accurate subject knowledge and attain enhanced, positive career outcomes and results.









The Cybersecurity Certificate program is of 29 weeks duration and the Data Analytics Certificate program is of 36 weeks. Both programs are designed by global leaders from Caltech’s Centre for Technology and Management Education, one of the world’s top universities, with a driven focus on practical knowledge of tools with Masterclasses, graded assignments and a capstone project. The curriculum includes live and recorded lectures, along with the flexibility to learn while professionals are already pursuing a job in parallel.

Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder at upGrad, said the pandemic-led demand for cloud skills and related roles have contributed towards widening the skill gap in the country. “We are constantly evaluating the market needs and coming up with effective online education that will not just make our learners workforce-ready but also addresses the overall demand-supply crisis that has been plaguing the job ecosystem. Our strategic partnership with the Fullstack Academy for bringing Caltech’s programs closer to the Indian professionals is a breakthrough initiative, and is aimed at reviving the GDP of the country.”

Kompalli said the platform is true to its mission of delivering meaningful career outcomes and results. “The new launch shall further our overall ambition of capturing the global higher-ed space as the trusted Life Long Learning partner for billions.”

Jerrad Tausz, president of Fullstack Academy, said bringing these programs to India in partnership with upGrad significantly advances Fullstack’s mission to transform lives and communities through tech education. “Professionals are looking for flexible ways to learn new skills as they adapt to today’s evolving workforce. Through these bootcamps, students will develop the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs across the country.”

Dr Rick Hefner, executive director, Caltech CTME, said Caltech CTME is bringing these intensive certificate programs to India to fulfill an essential need for the local professionals and employers. “Local learners can experience practical, live sessions in Data Analytics or Cybersecurity that are the same rigor and quality as Caltech CTME’s US-based bootcamp programs. Through our partnership with upGrad and Fullstack Academy, we are delivering programs in India in parallel with our US-based programs, providing value to enterprise organizations and their distributed teams who are looking to upskill in the fast-evolving tech industry.”

The new programs come with strong career support by upGrad along with added benefits like dedicated networking sessions, interview preparation and mock interviews to help learners derive best-of-career results for themselves. Recently, the ed-tech major has crossed USD 210 million Annual Revenue Rate (ARR) in September 2021. It has also unveiled its plans of adding 30+ international partnerships in the next 12 months.