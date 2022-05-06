Hiring activity sees 38 per cent YoY growth in April: Naukri JobSpeak

India Inc recorded a 38% year-on-year (y-o-y) in hiring for April with travel and hospitality showing a whopping triple-digit growth in manpower additions, according to the Naukri JobSpeak April 2022 Index. The report said travel and hospitality witnessed over 169 per cent growth, followed by retail with over 112 per cent growth, and education and teaching with 108 per cent growth.









Real estate (89 per cent), insurance (83 per cent), BFSI (77 per cent), auto and auto ancillary (37 per cent), telecom, ISP (36 per cent), pharma and biotech (27 per cent), and IT-software and software services (21 per cent) also saw robust growth in hiring.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country. These are good signs indicating that the nation is on the path to economic recovery and we are hopeful that in the coming months hiring activity will continue its strong momentum.”

The job market continues to reflect promising hiring patterns across metros and non-metros. Amongst metros, Mumbai (+63%) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent across this month as compared to April 2021. Delhi (+47%), Pune (+38%), Kolkata (+38%), Chennai (+34%) and Hyderabad (+32%) also remained positive.

In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at +63% in April 2022 vs last year. Other cities such as Jaipur (+50%), Vadodara (+32%), Kochi (+24%), and Ahmedabad (+22%) also maintained positive Y-O-Y hiring momentum.