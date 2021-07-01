Business
hummel – Danish sportswear brand enters into partnership with Hyderabad FC
Danish sportswear brand hummel has entered into a partnership with Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC, as the club’s official team kit partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The global sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and further explore new paths to develop the sport in India.
The legendary Danish brand has a proud sports history and is one of the most recognized team sports brands in the world with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark National Team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within Handball and Football, along with English Premier League teams Everton and Southampton to name a few.
As one of the top ISL teams, Hyderabad FC stands committed towards the game and its supporters and this partnership reaffirms the same. hummel with its experience in product innovation and passion for sports is the ideal fit in the club’s long-term vision.
Soumava Naskar, hummel India & SEA Director, said football is ingrained in their brand DNA. “We come with rich heritage in football and global partnerships with multiple renowned football clubs. It gives us immense pleasure to take this legacy ahead in India with Hyderabad FC. We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years.”
Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC co-owner, said the season last year allowed the football club to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth. We are delighted to have hummel as our official team kit partner as we set out to further build on the last season’s success. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummel’s long-standing legacy.”
Also Read: HomeLane records 16% revenue growth in FY21 despite COVID-19 pandemic
hummel was established in 1923. The Danish sports brand has a long history within the international sportswear industry. Its mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH SPORT based on a unique company Karma philosophy that strives to balance running a profitable business, while maintaining a high degree of social responsibility.
Hyderabad FC is the region’s first ever professional top-flight football club. It brought the Indian Super League to the city which has one of the richest heritages of football in the country.