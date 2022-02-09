Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr in maiden tier-2 bond issuance

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr in maiden tier-2 bond issuance

Business

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr in maiden tier-2 bond issuance

Press Trust of India
Published on

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore in its maiden issue of tier-2 bonds on a private placement basis, to a set of marquee domestic investors including LIC.



IDFC First Bank has raised Rs 1,500 crore through private placement of unsecured, subordinated, rated, listed, non-convertible, fully paid-up, taxable, redeemable Basel III compliant tier-2 bonds (in the nature of debentures) at a face value of Rs 1 crore each, the bank said in a release.

Also read: GoComet raises $7 Million Series A funding

The subscription participation came from marquee domestic investors including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which subscribed to more than 60 per cent of the issue size, the bank said. The lender did not name the other investors subscribing to the issue. The bonds carry maturity of 10 years, however, a call option may be exercised at the sole discretion of the bank after completion of 5 years from the date of allotment and yearly thereafter, the lender said.

Sudhanshu Jain, CFO and Head Corporate Center, IDFC First Bank said: “This is the maiden tier-2 issuance of bonds by the bank since its inception. The initial issue size was of Rs 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore.” He said the interest shown by the investors, including LIC, showcases the strong interest for bank’s paper in the market.

“With this tier-2 capital raise, the capital adequacy would be enhanced to 16.5 per cent (calculated on the financials as of December 31, 2021). We see strong credit demand in our business lines and such capital will help to boost our overall growth prospects,” Jain said.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr in maiden tier-2 bond issuance

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr in maiden tier-2 bond issuance
By February 9, 2022
Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments

Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments
By February 8, 2022
Inox Green Energy Services files Rs 740-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Inox Green Energy Services files Rs 740-cr IPO papers with Sebi
By February 8, 2022
Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report

Startups

Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report
ePlane Company raises $5 mln funding from Speciale Invest, Micelio, others

Funding News

ePlane Company raises $5 mln funding from Speciale Invest, Micelio, others
Annual investments into startups increase to USD 36 bn: DPIIT Secretary

Startups

Annual investments into startups increase to USD 36 bn: DPIIT Secretary
To Top
Loading...