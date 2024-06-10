Cartel Bros, the esteemed Indian spirits company, proudly announces the international debut of its premium blended Scotch whisky, Glenwalk, in Dubai. This launch, held at the Travel Retail Consumer Forum 2024, marks a significant milestone for the brand as it ventures into the Middle Eastern market. The Glenwalk, known for its exceptional quality and exquisite taste, has already garnered international acclaim, including a Silver Medal at the London Spirits Competition 2024.









Within a year of its launch, Glenwalk has activated operations in five Indian states, partnering with over 25 distribution partners—a rare feat for any new AlcoBev startup. The expansion into Dubai represents a crucial step in Cartel Bros’ strategy to establish The Glenwalk as a preferred choice among whisky connoisseurs in the Middle East.

Rewriting the Rules of the Indian Whisky Market

The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky has seen a meteoric rise in demand and strategic pricing since its launch in June 2023, with Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt at the helm. Dutt’s involvement has been instrumental in the brand’s rapid success and international expansion. As a globally recognized celebrity, Sanjay Dutt has leveraged his star power and dynamic vision to propel Glenwalk to new heights. His hands-on approach and commitment to quality have been pivotal in establishing the brand’s reputation.

The expertise of Cartel Bros, led by co-founders Mokksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani, and Chief Business Officer Neeraj Singh, has been crucial in achieving this phenomenal success. Following its successful launch in India, The Glenwalk has experienced a surge in global sales orders and requests, making its expansion into the Middle East a natural progression for the brand, further solidifying its international status.

Strategic Partnerships for Global Reach

The Glenwalk is set to make its grand entry across all duty-free shops in the Middle East by the end of July 2024, following the brand’s successful duty-free alliance with Ospree Duty-Free, an Adani company. To ensure regulatory compliance and effective market penetration, Cartel Bros has partnered with Gulf Beverages, a reputable 30+ year-old company based in Dubai. Gulf Beverages will serve as the exclusive distribution and brand partner, responsible for catering to the entire UAE and other Gulf regions. This strategic partnership allows Cartel Bros to focus on delivering prominent initiatives and enhancing brand recognition.

Mokksh Sani, Founder of Living Liquidz, Mansionz, and co-founder of The Glenwalk, highlighted the strategic vision behind the Middle Eastern expansion: “We are coming to the Middle East with a strategic vision to create a niche in the AlcoBev category. The partnership with Gulf Beverages ensures that we meet all regulatory requirements and provides a robust platform for our brand’s growth in this region.”

A Celebrity-Driven Brand with Global Ambitions

Sanjay Dutt’s influence and strategic insights have not only elevated Glenwalk’s status but also facilitated its seamless entry into the Middle Eastern market. Expressing his enthusiasm for the new launch, Sanjay Dutt said, “The Middle East has always been affectionate and kind to me, and I am sure this will help my brand get a zestful reception in this part of the world. Our unique blend of Glenwalk Scotch whisky has been specifically developed to meet the international palate, and I am excited to see it embraced by whisky enthusiasts here.”

Future Growth and Expansion Plans

The new launch announcement in the Middle East marks significant growth for the brand, reflecting its commitment to bringing the finest Scotch whisky to discerning consumers in the region. The expansion is part of Cartel Bros’ broader strategy, with plans to enter the Canadian and Australian markets within the next 90-120 days.

With its launch in Dubai and its upcoming presence in Middle Eastern duty-free shops, The Glenwalk by Cartel Bros is set to make a significant impact in the global spirits market. As the first Indian celebrity-owned alcohol brand, The Glenwalk blends tradition with innovation, offering a premium Scotch whisky experience poised to become a prominent name in the global spirits market.