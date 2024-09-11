The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in Pune, one of the country’s oldest and most iconic horse racing venues, has transformed with a ₹12 crore investment by billionaire industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla. Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla’s significant financial support seems to have revitalised the club and provided crucial revenue for the sustainability of Indian horse racing. Michelle Poonawalla, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, spearheaded the creative direction for the renovation. Her target is to preserve the club’s historical essence while infusing it with contemporary design. The result is a fusion of old-world charm and modern luxury, a renovation that spanned two years, from 2022 to 2024.









The extensive makeover includes a complete overhaul of the club’s infrastructure. This includes renovating 24 guest rooms equipped with modern amenities, refurbished reception lobbies, public spaces, offices, and the revitalization of four cottages. The new design perfectly balances historical preservation with state-of-the-art facilities, offering members and visitors a luxurious experience.

Michelle Poonawalla’s creative team at MYP Design Studio transformed the club’s interior spaces. The grand ballroom now boasts a restored wooden ceiling and dazzling chandeliers, exuding regal charm reminiscent of the club’s glory days. Verandahs once faded with time, have been revitalized into elegant spaces that offer a serene ambience for guests. The newly renovated card room, bar, lounge, and dining area further elevate the club’s offerings, making it a destination for relaxation and social engagement.

The club’s exterior has also significantly improved, with sprawling lawns and gardens meticulously landscaped to create a serene and secure outdoor space. The renovation extends beyond bricks and mortar, symbolizing the Poonawalla family’s deep-rooted passion for horse racing and breeding.

“The Pune Turf Club holds a special place in our hearts,” shared Michelle Poonawalla. “We wanted to honour its rich history while creating a modern space that future generations can enjoy. This renovation is a tribute to our family’s passion for horse racing and breeding.”

The Poonawalla family’s commitment to Indian horse racing extends back decades. Established in 1946, the Poonawalla Stud Farms produces champions on the racetrack. Their support for the Pune Turf Club continues this legacy.

Suren Sanas, chairman of RWITC, expressed his gratitude for the Poonawallas’ generosity. He noted that their contribution has bolstered the club’s financial standing, ensuring its continued growth and success in the Indian horse racing landscape.

As the Pune Turf Club embarks on a new chapter, the restoration is a testament to the Poonawalla family’s enduring commitment to horse racing and the preservation of Indian sporting heritage.