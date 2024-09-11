Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla Invest ₹12 Crore in Pune Turf Club

Industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla Invest ₹12 Crore in Pune Turf Club

Business

Industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla Invest ₹12 Crore in Pune Turf Club

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in Pune, one of the country’s oldest and most iconic horse racing venues, has transformed with a ₹12 crore investment by billionaire industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla. Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla’s significant financial support seems to have revitalised the club and provided crucial revenue for the sustainability of Indian horse racing. Michelle Poonawalla, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, spearheaded the creative direction for the renovation. Her target is to preserve the club’s historical essence while infusing it with contemporary design. The result is a fusion of old-world charm and modern luxury, a renovation that spanned two years, from 2022 to 2024.




The extensive makeover includes a complete overhaul of the club’s infrastructure. This includes renovating 24 guest rooms equipped with modern amenities, refurbished reception lobbies, public spaces, offices, and the revitalization of four cottages. The new design perfectly balances historical preservation with state-of-the-art facilities, offering members and visitors a luxurious experience.

Michelle Poonawalla’s creative team at MYP Design Studio transformed the club’s interior spaces. The grand ballroom now boasts a restored wooden ceiling and dazzling chandeliers, exuding regal charm reminiscent of the club’s glory days. Verandahs once faded with time, have been revitalized into elegant spaces that offer a serene ambience for guests. The newly renovated card room, bar, lounge, and dining area further elevate the club’s offerings, making it a destination for relaxation and social engagement.

The club’s exterior has also significantly improved, with sprawling lawns and gardens meticulously landscaped to create a serene and secure outdoor space. The renovation extends beyond bricks and mortar, symbolizing the Poonawalla family’s deep-rooted passion for horse racing and breeding.

“The Pune Turf Club holds a special place in our hearts,” shared Michelle Poonawalla. “We wanted to honour its rich history while creating a modern space that future generations can enjoy. This renovation is a tribute to our family’s passion for horse racing and breeding.”

The Poonawalla family’s commitment to Indian horse racing extends back decades. Established in 1946, the Poonawalla Stud Farms produces champions on the racetrack. Their support for the Pune Turf Club continues this legacy.

Suren Sanas, chairman of RWITC, expressed his gratitude for the Poonawallas’ generosity. He noted that their contribution has bolstered the club’s financial standing, ensuring its continued growth and success in the Indian horse racing landscape.

As the Pune Turf Club embarks on a new chapter, the restoration is a testament to the Poonawalla family’s enduring commitment to horse racing and the preservation of Indian sporting heritage.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All the Hip-Hop Nostalgia with LL Cool J & Eminem ‘Murdergram Deux’ Video

All the Hip-Hop Nostalgia with LL Cool J & Eminem ‘Murdergram Deux’ Video
By September 12, 2024
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Admits to Fathering Child Outside His Marriage with Jordyn Blum

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Admits to Fathering Child Outside His Marriage
By September 12, 2024
Renowned Rajasthani Manganiyar Folk Singer Mangey Khan Passes Away at 49

Renowned Rajasthani Manganiyar Folk Singer Mangey Khan Passes Away at 49
By September 11, 2024
Hanumankind's "Big Dawgs" Hits Billboard Top 10 Globally

Artist in Focus

Hanumankind and Kalmi Break Into Billboard’s Top 10 with “Big Dawgs”
Ram Rahim, Asaram Granted Parole Amid Outrage

News

Justice in Question: Controversial Parole Grants Amidst National Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor’s Case
16 Year Old Preetham Goli Successfully Summits Mount Kilimanjaro

Adventure

16-Year-Old Preetham Goli Successfully Summits Mount Kilimanjaro
To Top
Loading...