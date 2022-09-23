Avsar, a one-stop solution for all talent management needs, has revealed in a survey the cities and sectors generating the maximum jobs in the country. The top cities to offer these jobs were Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

In the rapidly growing employment scenario, IT emerges as the topmost sector generating jobs, with a 96 per cent rise in job openings in the last two quarters. Other sectors leading in generating the highest employment in 2022 are e-commerce, BFSI, and FMCG.









“The past two years have been a rollercoaster ride for both employers and employees due to the pandemic outbreak. However, now as some normalcy is prevailing, the job market is also settling. We are gradually inching towards a stage where employers have a diverse talent pool, and employees have relevant opportunities to explore,” said Mr Navneet Singh, CEO of Avsar. “The metropolitan cities and key sectors are creating jobs in significant numbers, and the scenario seems progressive for entry-level talent as well as experienced professionals,” he added.

The survey also shares the entry-level hiring trend, which has grown significantly. There has been a 30 per cent yearly growth in entry-level talent recruitment in June 2022. Specifically, in Mumbai, recruitment of entry-level professionals soared by 93 per cent. Considering the sectors, travel and hospitality experienced a rise of 158 per cent, and insurance witnessed a growth of 101 per cent in hiring entry-level talent. Fresher recruitment in Accounting and Finance, BFSI and education grew about 85-95 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively.

Highlighting the post-Covid scenario, the report states that candidates are not looking for full-time or in-office work opportunities. Currently, 75 per cent of the workforce is hybrid and remote, suggesting that the hybrid model will be the future of workplaces. Analysing the trajectory of the job market so far, the study also foresees a progressive future. It points out that the employment scenario in the last quarter of 2022 will witness 30-35 per cent growth.

Avsar is a young next-gen tech-enabled service provider catering to a plethora of verticals in the recruitment ecosystem. It provides end-to-end recruitment solutions for staffing, leadership hiring, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing. Along with these, it also offers facilities for campus recruitment from renowned colleges and a payroll management solution for organisations.