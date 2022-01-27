EVRE plans to have around 1,000 EV charging hubs by 2023-end

Electric vehicle charging service provider EVRE on Thursday said it plans to have around 1,000 tech-enabled EV charging hubs by the end of 2023. With the dedicated focus towards serving EV fleets uniformly across the country, the company is looking at multifold growth in the charging hubs to satiate the demand for EV chargers, it said in a statement.









These EV fleets include models used for e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods, passenger and commercial EVs used for intracity, and last-mile mobility, it added. The company aims to accomplish this milestone in partnership with individual partners, wherein EVRE will continue to remain a technology enabler, and the partners will own the hubs including land, charging stations, civil and electrical infrastructure.

According to the early estimate, a total of Rs 500 crore of cumulatively inclusive investment will be required to achieve this milestone, the company noted. EVRE co-founder and CEO Krishna K Jasti said, “We at EVRE understand the precise requirements of a commercial EV driver and the e-fleet owners, and their need for seamless charging experience in tandem with their on-the-go schedule.” Jasti added that with 1,000 automated EV charging hubs, the company aims to build the country’s largest technology-enabled EV charging ecosystem. Currently, EVRE operates over 50 EV charging hubs.

Elaborating the need for franchise-owned and EVRE-operated EV charging hubs, Jasti said, “The growth of the EV infrastructure ecosystem hinges on public participation across the ecosystem. With this move, the company is enabling individuals to participate and contribute to the growth of the clean-mobility revolution, leading to faster EV adoption across the length and breadth of the country.”