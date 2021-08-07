Connect with us

Business

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HPSHHCL) have tied up with Flipkart to leverage the platform’s Pan-India presence to boost sales. The partnership, announced on National Handloom’s Day, is aimed at bringing local artisans, weavers, handicrafts and handloom makers into the e-commerce fold.




Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said Flipkart Samarth broke the barriers to entry for these underserved communities in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and wear housing. He said he would expand incubation support and benefits. support.

“This will increase opportunities for inclusion of business and trade in these very important segments of society and pave the way for boosting Indian art and heritage,” he said in a statement.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its traditional crafts such as kuru / kinnauri shawl weaving, carpet weaving, chamber and suni embroidery, sanka painting, wood carving, metal and stone crafts.

The partnership will enable state's master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products and provide them with market access training and support as part of Flipkart's Smarth programme. The e-retail giant works with three lakh sellers on its marketplace platform.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day. The event is observed every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement and to celebrate our country’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves. This year, India will mark the seventh National Handloom Day to showcase the legacy of the Indian handloom industry and to honour the weavers across the country.


