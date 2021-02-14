J&K administration relaxes NoCs for setting up business unit

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a series of measures for simplifying business establishment process. The pre-requisite ‘no-objection certificates’ (NoCs) or approvals have been relaxed for setting up of a business unit in the valley.









A spokesman said the Udyog Aadhaar memorandum as per the condition of the Government of India would be the only requirement for a business unit to be set up. “These bare minimum NoCs/approvals shall be required subsequently, for which two sets of single-window committees have been established – one for business units coming up within industrial estates and another committee for units outside the industrial estates.”

He told PTI that these committees would ensure time-bound issuance of the NoCs or approvals pertaining to power connection, water connection and building plan as per specified timelines on a case-to-case basis. The spokesman said a divisional-level committee has been approved, which would periodically monitor the working of the committees and address issues, if any, related to issuance of NoCs or approvals.

“No pre-requisite approvals shall be required as a general rule except for NoCs/approvals from departments like pollution control board (CTE/CTO), NoC from fire and emergency department, change of land use from revenue department, etc. wherever applicable.

Manoj Sinha, J&K lieutenant governor, said consistent policy actions are being taken to encourage large-scale investment, innovation, restoring J&K’s advantage in resources and skilled workforce to create a business-friendly environment and drive economic growth.

“The recent decisions taken by the government in business sector including new Industrial Development Scheme will give a fillip to the UT’s economy. These ambitious structural reforms will not only improve J&K’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index but also create an unshakeable foundation for business entities, industries planning to invest in the Union Territory,” Sinha said.

The Centre had approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme, last month, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to give a major push to the economy of the region and providing huge employment opportunities to the people. The scheme is being implemented with the vision that industry and service-led development of J&K needs to be given a fresh thrust with an emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones.