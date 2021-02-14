Hotels make use of technology to boost traveler confidence post-COVID

Hotels are incorporating a combination of cutting-edge technology to improve customer confidence, and mitigate losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort comes amid a study which says that reopening of restaurants, gyms and hotels carries the highest risk of further spreading the contagious virus.









With people concerned about catching COVID-19, the hospitality industry is infusing new technologies into its operations to safeguard both guests and employees. Technology features originally intended as novelties are becoming necessities during times when some people are wary of even stepping outside their homes.

The study highlighted the fact that the pandemic will eventually come to an end, but the hospitality industry will never return to the “old normal”. “Traditionally, many luxury hotels emphaisze person-to-person contact at every point in the guest journey. However, after COVID-19, all of these methods and procedures may have to change,” the authors stated. “During such a period of uncertainty, hoteliers have a rare opportunity to invest in technology and process improvements to gain competitive advantage in the long run.”

Vibhas Prasad, Director Leisure Hotels Group, said the pandemic has affected most sectors across the globe, and the hospitality industry is among the hardest hit. He noted that the players are optimistic to regain the lost vibrancy in the latter half of 2021 and are banking on efforts to improve customer confidence and “revenge travel” as the pandemic is controlled. “Leisure business is now returning to normalcy and is further expected to increase post-vaccination. In addition to putting in place exhaustive sanitization and hygiene protocols for the guests to feel safe and comfortable, the hotels associated have tweaked the regular processes and activities to ensure that least human contact is required.”

Prasad said while digital check-in and check-out is already a new normal, the company has also introduced technologies such as e-newspapers or magazines for the visitors. “Contactless payments and contact light dining offer additional convenience and confidence to our guests so that they can travel hassle-free,” he explained.

Shiv Kumar Menan, COO HIDEWAY BEDzz, a facility for spiritual travellers and backpackers in Rishikesh, pointed out that COVID-19 has certainly accelerated the infusion of emerging technologies and software into hotel operations. “These self-service systems help to personalize guest stays in the middle of a pandemic, and integrating state-of-the-art technology has been paramount for hotels only to keep in operation.”

Mehan noted that by adopting such technologies, hotels are making a conscious effort in providing a worry-free environment to all the guests. “From replacing tangible restaurant menus and paper-in-room compendiums with scannable QR codes to contactless hotel check-in capabilities, almost every aspect of the hospitality experience can now be accessed through the push of a button on your mobile devices.” He said other technological interventions for contactless, as well as seamless experience, include touchless payments, in-app ordering of food and services, and appointment bookings.

Experts have also pointed out that cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) software can coordinate housekeeping systems, assigning staff duties and confirming compliance with newly-enhanced cleanliness standards. IoT allows devices on closed private internet connections to communicate with other such gadgets.