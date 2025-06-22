Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money

The classic casino game of craps has been attracting players across for decades. Nowadays, it’s evolved into a virtual form, and you can play some of the best online craps for real money without leaving the comfort of your home.

Not sure where to begin? We recommend Ignition – it features up to a $3,000 welcome bonus, dozens of craps games, fast payouts, and many other unique features.

But before you get started, make sure to take a look at our full list below!

Best Online Craps Sites for Real Money

Before you pick a site, check out what our top 5 best online craps casinos have to offer in our detailed reviews below.

1. Ignition – Best Online Real Money Craps Site Overall

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus

Dozens of craps to play

Great mobile experience

Fast payouts

Amazing live dealer section

Cons:

Design is not the best

Customer support is a bit slow

The number one place to play online craps for real money is Ignition. This is an online casino that has it all – let’s find out more about it.

Online Craps Library: 4.95/5

Ignition’s craps library is one of the best we’ve ever played. It features games with smooth graphics, is intuitive to use, and has the potential for fair payouts.

You can bet from as little as $1 per chip, or all the way up to $500, so it’s a suitable game for both casual players and high rollers.

There are over 450 other games to play at Ignition as well, by the way. They include some top-quality slots, crash games, and one of the best live poker networks in the industry.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.95/5

As a new player at Ignition, you can score a generous welcome package of up to $3,000. It’s divided into two parts: $1,500 for poker and another $1,500 for the casino.

If you don’t want to pay with crypto, you can use your VISA or Mastercard to get 100% up to $1,000 twice instead, with the same rules. Players can also make use of the Daily Scratch & Win offer. This allows you to potentially cash in on extra bonus cash to play craps with.

User Experience & Banking: 4.9/5

One of the best things about Ignition is that it provides extensive guides on how to play craps. The guide covers the basic rules, and then goes into more detail on payout rules, the types of craps bets and more.

This, and the rest of the site, is presented with some high quality design work that really adds to the craps playing experience.

There are five cryptocurrencies to deposit with at Ignition, and these are going to be the fastest ways for you to get paid out as well, usually in around 24 hours.

2. Super Slots – Fastest Payouts of All Online Craps Real Money Casinos

Pros:

300 free spins welcome package

Under one hour for most payouts

Total of over 1,200 games

Generous reload bonuses

Hosts regular tournaments

Cons:

Design could be better

Only free spins in the welcome pack

Super Slots offers excellent craps games, generous bonuses, and some of the fastest payouts out there.

Online Craps Library: 4.95/5

There are various craps games to choose from at Super Slots, all of them offering a great gaming experience with unique design and graphics.

It’s also worth noting that there are more than 1200 online slot games to play here, hence the name of the casino. These could be a good way to break up your craps gaming sessions.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

The Super Slots welcome pack exclusively focuses on online slots — players are given 300 free spins, dished out in doses of 30 per day, across their first 10 days on the site.

While this may not seem ideal for those looking to play online craps, this offer features one major perk: there are no wagering requirements! So anything you win using the spins can be cashed out immediately and taken to the online craps tables.

Beyond that, you can also jump into freeroll tournaments, climb the weekly leaderboard, or claim one of the free spins promotions offered each week.

User Experience & Banking: 4.9/5

You can get paid out in as little as an hour at Super Slots. That makes this one of the fastest payout craps casinos online.

What else impresses us about the banking at this site is the choice of payment methods. There are more than 20 to choose from. Most of these are cryptocurrencies, such as Solana and USD Coin. Although the payment limits for some of the fiat currency options are a little low.

The design of the site is a little basic, but the minimal layout does make it easy to use. We’d just want to see a few more game categories for quicker searching, though.

3. Lucky Creek – Best Bonuses of All Real Money Craps Sites

Pros:

Up to $7,500 welcome bonus

Generous reload bonuses

Hosts regular tournaments

24/7 customer support

Beginner-friendly site

Cons:

Could use more casino games

Payouts can take a few days

The biggest welcome bonus in the world of craps casinos belongs to the classic Lucky Creek Casino. Let’s see what it actually has in store for you!

Online Craps Library: 4.8/5

Most craps games available to players at Lucky Creek are no frills. The graphics are minimal. So, it’s hardly going to win any design awards any time soon, but they still are good games, promising an exciting experience.

The overall number of games at Lucky Creek is a little lower than it is at some of the competitor sites. There are a little over 200 options here.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.95/5

You can get the best welcome bonus options at just about any online casino out there if you choose to sign up with Lucky Creek. The main bonus is a 200% deposit match of up to $7,500, and you can get it by using the promo code 200GETLUCKY.

If you’d rather swap out the larger amount of bonus cash for a massive deposit match bonus percentage instead, you can use the promo code 600LCC to get 600% up to $1,000. This is another seriously substantial welcome offer, though it’s specifically tailored toward crypto users.

Players will also have the chance to take part in weekly free spins promos, and a bunch of competitions that could see you landing cash prizes, or perhaps even a trip to Las Vegas to play craps in real life.

User Experience & Payments: 4.8/5

Lucky Creek supports payments with cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and prepaid cards. It’s a fair range of choice, even if it doesn’t contain any popular eWallets or mobile payments.

The payouts are typically going to be processed daily, but only on Monday to Thursday, so if you request a withdrawal too late in the week, you’re going to have to wait a few days to get hold of your cash.

4. BetOnline – Best Craps Mobile Casino for Real Money

Pros:

Over 30 years of industry experience

Amazing mobile casino

More than 20 payment methods, 1-hour payouts

100 free spins welcome bonus

Hosts regular tournaments

Cons:

Design is not the best

Smaller welcome pack

It’s very impressive that BetOnline has been around for over 30 years. This shows us that it’s highly trusted, and that makes it one of the safest places to play online craps.

Online Craps Library: 4.8/5

BetOnline is home to some of the best craps games. You’ll enjoy amazing design, graphics, and gameplay here.

However, they make up a tiny fraction of the 1,400 or so games BetOnline has to offer in total. While not all of the games come from established providers, meaning that we can’t tell they’re going to be worth playing right off the bat, we did find some great slots, blackjack, video poker, and more.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

You can get 100 free spins on your first qualifying deposit at BetOnline. There are no deposit minimums or wagering requirements to worry about, which makes up for the smaller welcome bonus amount.

Still, players might be disappointed that there isn’t any welcome bonus cash for craps gaming at BetOnline, and that’s understandable. However, BetOnline does just about compensate for this in one or two ways.

For instance, it offers a fair range of ongoing promos, like the Daily Cash Race and the $20 bonus for the Game of the Week.

User Experience & Payments: 4.8/5

You’re going to have the choice of over 20 payment methods to place your deposits and request your payouts at BetOnline. Cryptocurrencies like Solana and Litecoin dominate the list.

And when you request those payouts, you should see your funds back in your account in less than an hour if you opt for crypto. Fiat payouts are a little more awkward as the only options are Person to Person, Money Order, Bank Wire, and Check by Courier, and each of these will take a while.

It should also be noted that the actual design of the BetOnline site is very professional, reflecting the 30+ years of experience that the company holds.

5. Bovada – Best Real Money Online Craps Variety

Pros:

Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses

Choice of two quality craps games

Quick crypto payouts

Fantastic live casino game section

Beginner-friendly site

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Live chat can take a while to respond

Fan of crypto gaming? Then you’ll have to take a look at Bovada – it’s our top pick for crypto craps.

Online Craps Library: 4.8/5

You’ll have the choice of a couple of craps games to play at Bovada. We checked them both out and found them to be a lot of fun. The design is smooth, and both games look good on mobile.

The total number of games at this casino is around 400, so you can expect a reasonable range of choice of slots, etc., as well. There’s a particularly good collection of live poker, blackjack, and roulette at Bovada, if you’re so inclined to check it out.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

When you sign up for a new account with Bovada, you can get three 125% up to $1,250 deposit matches for a total of $3,750 if you choose to pay with crypto.

What makes the offer even better is that you only have to wager the first deposit match 25 times.

The fiat currency package follows a similar format, except each of the three deposit matches drops down to 100% up to $1,000 each.

User Experience & Payments: 4.7/5

We found Bovada to be one of the best mobile sites to play craps on. The design is both sophisticated and fun at the same time, and it’s quick to load, even on an older smartphone. That being said, the desktop site experience is very strong as well.

Bovada supports deposits and withdrawals with five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. Most payouts are processed near-instantly!

How We Ranked the Best Online Craps Sites

Online Craps Game Quality

The first thing we need to check at an online casino is how good the craps games are. They should, ideally, have great design so that they’re fun to play. It helps if they have high RTPs too, as this will hopefully mean that you can make your bankroll last a bit longer.

Bonuses & Promos

Another thing that will help you boost your bankroll is a good bonus. Many online casinos offer welcome bonuses that can be used to play craps with. There are also a lot of sites offering extra offers for current players.

User Experience

As well as the craps games, the actual website of each online casino needs to be well designed so that it’s easy for you to find your way around. Moreover, rich graphic design can help the experience feel more professional and immersive.

Payments

The more payment methods a casino craps site has to offer, the more players it’s going to accommodate. Other important factors for this category include the range of the payment limits and the speed of the payouts. We’d like to avoid large fees for any payments, too.

Safety & Security

Most importantly, we prioritized craps online casinos that are licensed by reputable bodies in the iGaming industry. Our featured online casino sites also include advanced security measures like SSL encryption, further guaranteeing the safety of your playing funds and information.

The Best and Worst Bets in Craps

Let’s take a look at some of the top craps bets you can place, and some that are best to be avoided.

The best way to work out if a craps bet is worth placing or not is to look at the house edge. The lower the house edge, the better the bet is to place. So, here are some of the best craps bets with the lowest house edges…

Odds Bet: 0% house edge

0% house edge Pass Line/Don’t Pass: Around 1.4% house edge

Around 1.4% house edge Come/Don’t Come: Around 1.4% house edge

You’d best avoid the following bets as much as you can, as they have the highest house edges…

Any 7: 17% house edge

17% house edge Proposition Bets: 5-14% house edge

5-14% house edge Big 6/Big 8: 9% house edge

It should be noted that the actual house edge might vary a little between online games based on the RNG. The previous figures are based on an average.

What Is the Best System for Winning at Online Craps?

It’s important to note that there is no guaranteed system that will help you to win online craps. However, you can give yourself the best online craps odds for a win if you play by the right strategy.

We recommend opting for the low-risk and high-efficiency model. To do this, simply place the right bets as noted in the previous section of this article. Also, make sure to stick to your bankroll while you play, and never spend any more money than you set out to lose.

Best Online Craps for Real Money – FAQs

Can You Play Craps Online for Real Money?

Yes, there are loads of great online casinos out there that will allow you to play online craps games for real money.

Are Online Craps Games Rigged?

Absolutely not. It would be highly illegal for a casino to rig their online craps games. Regular audits from licensing bodies prevent this from happening.

Is Live Online Craps Really Live?

Some online casinos offer the chance to play live dealer craps and first-person craps, and these games are streamed with real life dealers in real time.

Do Online Craps Tables Have the Same Odds as Live Craps Tables?

RNG-based craps from a licensed casino (like all of our top picks) will tend to have the same odds as the craps table in a brick and mortar casino.

Can You Play Online Craps On Your Phone?

Yes, it’s possible to play craps games online through your smartphone. All of our top 10 sites will allow you to do this.

What Is the Best Online Craps Site for Real Money?

The best online craps site right now is Ignition. It has a fantastic craps gaming experience, fast payouts and a top welcome offer.

Let’s Compare the Best Online Craps Sites for Real Money

Ignition: Of all the best craps casinos, Ignition tops our rankings as our pick of the bunch overall. If you choose to sign up here, you can get a $3,000 welcome package.

Super Slots: Second place in our rankings goes to Super Slots, and it has its excellent, high RTP craps game to thank for that. Check the site out and get a welcome bonus worth up to 300 free spins.

Lucky Creek: Here’s the best online craps site to go to if you want to find fantastic bonus offers. It has an up to $7,500 welcome package for new customers.

BetOnline: Next up, we have BetOnline, our top pick for mobile craps. It features a 100 free spins welcome bonus for new customers.

Bovada: Last but not least, we have Bovada, our top pick for crypto players. Make sure to activate your $3,750 welcome bonus as a new customer.

How to Get Your Online Casino Account for Craps

There are four steps to carry out if you want to sign up for a casino account to play craps. This process details those steps for Ignition, but it’s going to be a similar process for all of our top picks.

Step 1: Enter a Few Details

Go to the Ignition homepage and hit “Join”

Fill out the sign up form and agree to the terms

Choose a secure password for your future logins

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

Go into your email inbox

Click the link in the email from Ignition

You might also have to verify your phone number

Step 3: Make a Casino Deposit

Choose a card provider or cryptocurrency coin

Enter an amount to get the bonus

Follow the steps on the screen to finish the payment process

Step 4: Play Online Craps

Search for craps in the game selection

Have some fun placing your craps bets

Tips for Playing Online Craps for Real Money

Place the Right Craps Bets

Make sure to conduct a lot of research into the rules and bet types of craps to make sure you’re putting your bet money into the right places. You may even want to think about playing some free craps in demo mode to get a feel for it before you play for real money.

Avoid High Payment Fees

It’s worth avoiding online casinos that require you to pay a large fee for a deposit or a payout. There are a lot of free or low fee online casinos out there that you can use for craps instead of having to pay a load extra.

Don’t Forget the Welcome Bonuses

There are all kinds of bonuses out there that you can use to play craps with at online casinos. Most of these are going to be new customer offers that you get when signing up for a new site. Don’t sleep on these! There are 10 great examples of them throughout our top picks.

Look Out for Existing Customer Craps Promos

Welcome offers aren’t the only bonuses that you can get to play craps with at online casinos. A lot of these sites will keep you topped up with reload bonuses, loyalty programs, competitions, and more.

Always Read the Terms and Conditions

It’s important to read the terms for every casino site you get involved with. It’s also key to read the terms for any bonus you sign up for. If you fail to do either of these things, then you could be at risk of losing out on your cash.

Gamble Responsibly at All Times

Online craps for real money is meant to be about fun, not profit, and should always be viewed that way for safety reasons. To make sure the fun stays, we recommend that you set up deposit limits on your online casino account and consider time checks as well.

Ready to Join the Best Online Craps Real Money Sites?

With so many fantastic places to play craps online, it can be hard work to decide which one to spend most of your time at. The good news is that there’s no rush to find one. In fact, we’d encourage readers to try out a few options and get hold of some welcome offers for doing so.

Of all the great craps casinos out there, Ignition is the best. We found it to have the best craps games, fast payouts, top mobile gameplay and a lot of other key perks that really add to the craps gaming experience.

No matter which site you use, please always gamble responsibly.

