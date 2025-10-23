Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued criminal subpoenas to Roblox Corporation, accusing the popular gaming platform of becoming a “breeding ground for predators.” The move marks one of the most serious legal actions yet against the $20 billion gaming company, which boasts over 70 million daily active users—many of them children.

In a fiery statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Uthmeier accused Roblox of “profiting from children while failing to protect them,” vowing that Florida “will stop at nothing to protect its kids.” According to the Attorney General’s office, the subpoenas will compel Roblox to turn over documents and evidence related to suspected criminal activity on the platform, including data involving predators and potential child victims.

A Growing Pattern of Allegations

The Florida subpoenas follow multiple lawsuits filed across the U.S. that accuse Roblox of enabling predators to contact and groom minors. According to investigators, sexual predators have used Roblox’s in-game currency, Robux, to bribe children into sending explicit photos or videos. The Attorney General’s office said that Roblox has “failed to implement sufficient safety measures” or adequately warn parents about these risks.

This probe comes amid growing national outrage. Earlier this year, Louisiana’s Attorney General and several families filed lawsuits alleging similar failures. Internationally, the Iraqi government banned Roblox in October, citing the platform’s “incompatible social values” and its potential to expose children to exploitation and cyber-extortion.

Roblox Responds to Criminal Subpoenas

In response to CBS News and Reuters inquiries, a Roblox spokesperson defended the company’s safety measures, emphasizing that it prohibits sharing images and videos in chat, employs AI-powered content moderation, and is rolling out age-estimation systems for all users accessing communication tools.

“While no system is perfect, our trained teams and automated tools continuously monitor communications to detect and remove harmful content,” the spokesperson said. Roblox added that it invests heavily in AI-driven moderation and safety technology, working to identify suspicious behavior patterns before harm occurs.

Mounting Scrutiny on Online Safety

Roblox’s latest controversy adds to a wave of global concern about child safety in digital platforms. Cybersecurity experts warn that metaverse-style gaming environments—where chat, trading, and social interactions blur together—create a high-risk ecosystem for grooming and exploitation.

The ongoing investigation could also shape future legislation around children’s online privacy and accountability for platforms that profit from underage users. “Companies that expose children to harm will be held accountable,” Uthmeier declared, promising more actions if the investigation reveals criminal negligence.

As Roblox faces mounting public, legal, and regulatory pressure, the case could mark a turning point for how governments worldwide regulate online gaming environments—and how far they’ll go to protect children in the expanding digital metaverse.