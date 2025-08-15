Connect with us

OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate

OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate

Ontario sports bettors are getting a major new option just in time for one of the biggest events in Canadian horse racing. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has officially launched live horse race betting through its Proline platform on OLG.ca and the OLG app, debuting the feature with the prestigious $1-million King’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack this Saturday.

This milestone makes OLG the first provincial lottery and gaming agency in Canada to offer digital access to a horse racing wagering product. The launch expands OLG’s betting portfolio beyond traditional sports, giving Proline users the chance to wager on races not only at Ontario tracks, but also around the world.

The offering is powered by Woodbine Entertainment Group’s (WEG) industry-leading horse racing platform, HPIbet. By integrating WEG’s technology, OLG players can place wagers on live races from their smartphones or computers, enjoying the same parimutuel betting format used by major race operators.



With this launch, Proline joins bet365 as the only operators in Ontario’s regulated sports-betting market to include horse racing in their product lineup. All wagers placed through Proline and bet365 will be processed through WEG’s tote system, ensuring they remain exclusively parimutuel — meaning all bets are pooled together, and payouts are determined by the total amount wagered on each race outcome.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t be better for fans of Canadian horse racing. The King’s Plate, first run in 1860, is not only the oldest continuously run race in North America but also the first jewel in Canada’s Triple Crown. With a $1-million purse and a storied history, it’s a premier event that draws top horses, jockeys, and trainers from across the country.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s move into live horse race betting reflects a growing demand for expanded wagering options in Ontario’s competitive sports betting market. Since the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada in 2021, operators have been racing to differentiate their offerings. By adding horse racing, OLG taps into a tradition-rich sport that blends skill, strategy, and excitement — appealing to both seasoned bettors and newcomers.

“This is a major step for OLG and Ontario sports bettors,” said a spokesperson from OLG. “We’re proud to bring one of the most exciting forms of wagering directly to our customers’ devices, starting with Canada’s most prestigious race.”

With the King’s Plate kicking off the service, Proline users now have a front-row seat to the action — without needing to leave home. For Ontario bettors, the gates are officially open.


