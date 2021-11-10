The makings of Netflix’s Squid Game second season has been driven strongly by demand and subscriber growth and engagement. Media Partners Asia, an analysis firm, has found that Korean and Thai content have the strongest cross-border travel potential in the Asia-Pacific region.









Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator and director of Squid Games, acknowledged the show’s global success. “I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”

Squid Games, dystopian survival drama from South Korea, has become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show. It centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

In the report, Netflix in the Asia Pacific: The Scalability of Local Content, Media Partners Asia’s analysis shows that US, Korean and Japanese content continued to drive subscriber growth and engagement for Netflix in the third quarter of 2021. Dhivya T, an analyst at Media Partners Asia, said Korean and Thai dramas demonstrated strong travelability with significant share of streaming generated outside the home country. “The strength of key Korean and US originals released in late-third quarter like Squid Game and Sex/Life is expected to carry into Q4, along with returning US and international hits like You season three and Money Heist season five.”

According to the report, US series accounted for 29% of viewing time across the nine territories and Korean series 28%. US movies and Japanese anime are in the top-ranking categories, with UK and European content making 10%, and Asian content at 11%. “US and Korean series were almost equivalent in driving consumption share in Southeast Asia in the third quarter, while Thai series and movies have started to break through in the key markets.”