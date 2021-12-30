Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand, recently launched its first retail store in Pune. The store, located in Wanwadi, Pune, is Pee Safe’s first retail outlet in Maharashtra.









Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO at Pee Safe, is delighted to open their first FOFO store in Pune, a city that is up and coming in terms of a potential market for D2C brands. “This store is another step in the direction of Pee Safe’s vision of reaching out to our TG where they are. Customers in the city will now be able to access the entire range of products from the Pee Safe range and our new launches as per their needs. In the times to come, we will be launching more such outlets and fulfilling our commitment of ensuring good hygiene and wellness for people in the country.”

The brand has diversified into multifarious product categories including eco-friendly sanitary pads, organic tampons, menstrual cups and panty liners and a maternity care line including breast pads; intimate hygiene products for both men and women like natural intimate wash and wipes and sweat pads; and other sub-personal hygiene segments through products like Palm Safe and Moskito Safe apart from anti-pollution masks. They also own other rapidly growing brands such as Raho Safe, Domina (sexual wellness) and FURR (beauty and skin care) which have been consistently posting high growth.

Pee Safe’s products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organized stores across 150+ cities. The brand currently has more than five retail outlets in Manipur, Gurgaon, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The company aims to launch 50+ retail stores across India in the coming months. The inauguration was done by Prashant Dada Jagtap, an ex. Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation, who is now the NCP Corporator from Wanowrie (Pune Municipal Corporation).

Since its inception, Pee Safe has emerged as a brand that is disrupting the hygiene ecosystem and has grown to become the house of safe offering complete health and wellness solutions. Pee Safe products are available online at its portal and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart and more.