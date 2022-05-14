Reliance backed Fynd is India’s largest omnichannel platform that also creates cutting-edge technology with solutions across industries., They have announced their plan to onboard a 30% workforce from Ahmedabad (Gujarat) as part of its recruitment drive. Apart from being applicable for all levels (junior to senior) with no age limitations, the recruitment drive is in line with the company’s total requirement of 1200+ engineers.









Paving the way for its upward growth trajectory, Fynd aims to conduct skill-based hiring in areas like Python, Full stack, Node, Java, Mobile & IoS, and DevOps engineers from the region. The company wishes to tap the Ahmedabad market as the city has an enormous pool of tech talent that prefers working from their own city/state over shifting to other cities like Mumbai and Bangalore. Moreover, regardless of specific cities/towns, Fynd’s consistent pay scale across the country will benefit these people looking to earn big while staying in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the hiring initiative, Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd, said, “With this recruitment initiative, we look forward to welcoming exceptionally talented and passionate people (including GenZ) who strive for innovation, ceaseless growth, and product-building with a problem-solving mindset. We aim to strengthen the company’s existing engineering and product teams and welcome innovative minds to our growth-oriented team of over 640+ members. The onboarding of extensive developers from Ahmedabad city shall further support our strenuous efforts of building and delivering next-generation cutting-edge tech products from scratch.”

Also Read: Elon Musk puts USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter ‘on hold’

Fynd constantly strives toward offering one-stop, end-to-end omnichannel solutions focused on cataloguing, logistics, inventory management, etc., to brands from multiple verticals. Owing to its value-added services, the company boasts a vast clientele with renowned names like Nike, Aldo, Spykar, Celio, TCNS Clothing, and many more.