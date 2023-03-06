RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, has been granted the ‘Excellent’ grading by the Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance. This has been issued as part of the grading of CPSEs based on their compliance with Guidelines on Corporate Governance of CPSEs for the Year 2021-22.

RITES believes in the principle that good corporate governance establishes a positive organisational culture, and it is evident by its responsibility, accountability, consistency, fairness, and transparency towards stakeholders. With this, RITES reiterates its commitment to strive for excellence while keeping these values central to its ethos.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.