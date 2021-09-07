Connect with us

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

K Raheja Group-owned retailing firm Shoppers Stop has collaborated with global IT and professional services company Accenture to accelerate its digital commerce transformation across retail channels, a joint statement said on Tuesday.




The programme aims to enhance customer experience and profitability, as well as support Shoppers Stop’s goal of being the go-to digital destination, it stated.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Venu Nair said omnichannel commerce has been a huge focus area for the company.

“By collaborating with Accenture, we want to further strengthen our digital commerce strategy for greater reach and access and also improve the overall shopping experience of our customers,” he said, adding that the company aims to “achieve significant profitable growth” in the digital commerce revenues over the next three years.

Sameer Amte, a managing director at Accenture, who leads its retail practice in India, said, “We are combining our deep retail experience with diverse capabilities across strategy, analytics, technology and digital marketing to help the company drive its omnichannel strategy.”

Shoppers Stop, retailer of fashion and beauty brands, has been transitioning from being a brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel retailer, empowering customers with its digital initiatives to ensure a seamless shopping experience, it added.

According to findings of a global survey from Accenture, the dramatic rise in e-commerce driven by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to remain or accelerate further.


