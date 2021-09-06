JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: All you need to Know

The much-anticipated Jio Phone Next will be launched on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 4G smartphone, widely speculated to be ultra-affordable, is being jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google. Reliance Industries Chairman and CEO, Mukesh Ambani, at the RIL AGM 2021 had said that the JioPhone Next will be the most 4G smartphone, not just in India but worldwide.









The smartphone is likely to have sizable bezels around the display. The smartphone will feature a single-lens 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera. It will come preloaded with Read Aloud and Translate Now features. The company says that both new features can be used on webpages, apps, messages, and photos

“The new JioPhone Next will allow users to read content in their language with a tap of a button. Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos,” Google had said.

Google has partnered with Snap to integrate India-specific Snapchat Lenses into the phone’s camera. Additionally, the phone comes preloaded with Google Play store along with Google Play Protect.

The new phone reportedly features a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,440 pixels.

The new device comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and offer 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 internal storage.

JioPhone Next could be powered by a Snapdragon 215 SoC and paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In addition, the JioPhone Next could be backed by a 2500mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 Go Edition.

In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.