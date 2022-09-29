Sid’s Farm, a premium D2C dairy brand based out of Telangana, was recognized and felicitated as the ‘Best Agri Start-up’ of Telangana. This honour was bestowed on the company at a well-attended awards ceremony organized under the aegis of The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), in association with Samunnati, India’s major open-agri network of smallholder farmers. Dr Kishore Indukuri, Founder, Sid’s Farm received the award on behalf of his organization from Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, MoS, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, GoI.

The MANAGE-Samunnati Agri-Start-up Awards recognize impact-driven agriculture and Agri-Tech start-ups dedicated to rebuilding the agriculture development ecosystem and to supporting farmers through technological innovations. A major focus of the evaluation for the award was on impact creation, farmer connect, and the gravity of the problems addressed by the nominated start-up in addition to the progress made by the company in regard to the solution.









“Our focus at Sid’s Farm has been quality and customer-focused operations which we constantly improve and better. We are deeply grateful to our farmer partners as well as all our hard-working team members whose innovative acumen and will to serve have made us a people’s organization. This honour, for which I am humbled and grateful, renews our commitment towards building a healthy, safe, and ethically nourished India,” said Dr Kishore Indukuri, Founder, Sid’s Farm.

This is the second edition of the MANAGE Samunnati awards. A total of 32 awards, comprising three awards at the National level, 27 at the State level, and two women entrepreneurs were bestowed. Selected start-ups were invited to the award ceremony, which was held on Sep 14, 2022, at MANAGE. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the awards to the winners. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Mr. Anil Kumar SG, Founder & CEO, Samunnati, Dr. P Chandra Shekhara, Director General, MANAGE, and Dr. Saravanan Raj, Director (Agricultural Extension), MANAGE.

Sid’s Farm is a premium dairy brand based in Telangana. Established in 2013, the brand has been revolutionizing the concept of pure, healthy, adulterant-free milk and milk products. Their range of products includes skim milk, whole buffalo’s milk, whole cow’s milk, cow’s ghee, cow’s butter, buffalo’s butter, buffalo’s ghee, cow’s curd, buffalo’s curd, and paneer.

A vision of Dr Kishore Indukuri, an IIT Kharagpur, and the University of Massachusetts Alumni, Sid’s Farm has developed itself to achieve consistent YoY growth for the past few years. Currently, the company serves about 18,000+ customers daily on a subscription basis.