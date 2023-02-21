Ensavior Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a leading comprehensive solutions provider company engaged in Design, Engineering of HVAC Products, Ventilation & IAQ Services. The company was founded in 2011 with a belief that smarter and healthier buildings require high-performance engineering solutions. Mr Dinesh Semwal, Founder & MD at Ensavior was honored with the Young Entrepreneur Achiever Award for the Year, 2022 at Racon.

Felicitated by Manoj Chakravorti, President Emeritus, and Chandrasekar Narayanan Srikantan National President, ISHRAE. The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 in New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has over 28,780 HVAC&R professionals and Student-members. ISHRAE operates from over 44 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi.









Mr. Semwal was recognized for his revolutionary work in the HVAC fraternity for making a difference to humanity. The event was organized by The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE). RACON, the flagship event of ISHRAE, Kolkata, Eastern Region & Bangladesh at Hyatt Regency Kolkata, was one of the largest Technical Conferences in the country. The event was attended by around 500 Technocrats from the HVAC & R fraternity. Experts from all over India & abroad shared their knowledge & expertise through technical presentations.

Celebrated for making a difference to mankind through his excellent work in HVAC, Mr Semwal has provided energy-efficient technologies and solutions for clean air and water along with excellence in quality and engineering services. Recognizing his contribution to nation-building, the award was instituted by the (ISHRAE) Kolkata chapter. Mr. Semwal was honored during the RACON seminar, a proud moment for the Ensavior Family.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. I have always believed and abided by this principle. This award is a culmination of my efforts in the HVAC and R sector and I will continue to innovate in this field. I am happy that ISHRAE has bestowed this honor upon me”, shared Mr Dinesh Semwal, Founder & MD at Ensavior Technologies.

Ensavior Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in New Delhi-India is a brainchild of Dinesh Semwal. It was established in 2011 on the belief that smarter and healthier buildings require high-performance engineering solutions by adopting best engineering practices keeping a special emphasis on Economic, Environmental, and Social Sustainability in the forefront.

As a full-service Design, Engineering, Sales, Maintenance, and Manufacturing Company, Ensavior offers holistic solutions to their clients, in Heating, Ventilation, Air conditioning (HVAC), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), and Fire. It is a leading brand in the building services industry offering a host of services from the conceptualization stage to implementation with excellence in quality and engineering services.