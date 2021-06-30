Amidst the second wave of the global pandemic where all the industries are hit hard, hometech startup ZunRoof witnesses a sharp growth of 160% in the FY2021. The startup has installed a total of 5000+ solar rooftops owing to a 20 MW+ of rooftop solar capacity, saved over Rs 50 crores in electricity bills for their customers, and reached a million USD in monthly revenue from the residential solar rooftop brand.









Over the years ZunRoof has created 4 growing brands, the two brands – ZunRoof and ZunSolar, which aims to fulfill the supply side of electricity issues of India by using un-utilized rooftops and providing comprehensive solar solutions. The other two brands – zunpulse and zunpure aim to cater to the demand side of electricity utility by providing a sense and control of every appliance in one’s house. The company assessed over 3,50,000 homes, designed over 50,000 rooftop solar systems, and installed over 50,000 IoT devices in 75+ cities in India.

Company’s fastest growing brand zunpulse was launched in september 2020 and the company has already been able to clock a growth of 10-15x in the first few months and has been able to provide their customers with 50,000+ IoT devices.

Commenting on the growth Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO at ZunRoof states, “ With ZunRoof, we aim to make India more tech savvy and solve India’s twin challenges of demand and supply of electricity by offering seamless solar rooftop installation services and an IoT-based electricity management solution. We also aim to positively impact 5 million Indian homes in the next five years through solar and IoT” added Chaudhary”

ZunRoof recently entered the Smart Water RO Purifier category with the launch of a subscription based water Smart purification system named ‘zunpure’. The RO is designed to provide unlimited pure water complying with raised health norms during COVID and to address the inaccessibility of pure drinking water to the masses at affordable rates.

So far, the startup has raised 28.2 Crs from Godrej family fund in the pre-Series A and Series A combined funding, and approximately 3.25 Cr from angel investors like Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace, Pradeep Tharakan, ADB, Gaurav Gupta, Partner at Dalberg and IIT Kharagpur seniors such as Kundan from Facebook, Nishant from Morgan Stanley and Nitin from FICO- senior executives in USA along with a grant from USICEF.

ZunRoof is a home-tech company, powered by a mix of Image Processing, Virtual Reality, IOT and Data Analytics. The company is solving energy issues of India by using un-utilized rooftops for solar, and by providing sense and control of every appliance in one’s house through in-house developed IoT-enabled hardware and accompanying apps. The company was founded in June 2016 by Mr. Pranesh Chaudhary and Mr. Sushant Sachan, both alumni of IIT- Kharagpur. In less than four years of starting up, ZunRoof has already become the #1 choice for residential and SME clients in India for solar. Till date, the company has assessed over 3,50,000 homes, designed over 50,000 rooftop solar systems in 75+ cities in India, and has installed 20 MW+ of rooftop solar & 50,000+ IoT devices.