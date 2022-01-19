The Motorola’s moto g71 5G With India’s First Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart

The moto g71 5G can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 18,249 (incl. of bank offer of Extra 10% Off on ICICI Bank Cards) during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale till 22nd January 2022.









Motorola brings the latest and incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor in moto g71 5G, becoming the first smartphone to introduce this chipset to Indian customers. The moto g71 5G is powered with True 5G connectivity having 13 5G Bands – the highest number of bands available in any smartphone, making it truly future ready.

g71 5G is also the only 5G Smartphone in India to offer an AMOLED FHD+ display at this price point. The smartphone comes with Motorola’s signature Business Grade Security solution – “ThinkShield for Mobile” and a Bloatware-free & Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience. Other key features include a massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP Quad Function Camera, Stylish yet compact and lightweight design & brilliant connectivity with 3 Carrier Aggregation.

The brand-new moto g71 5G is designed to be a true future-ready 5G device that supports 13 5G bands – the highest in the sub-20K 5G smartphone segment goes on sale starting 12 pm today, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced at just INR 18,999 (6+128GB). Along with the bank offer, the moto g71 5G can be purchased at just INR 18,249 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Powered with fast-blazing performance, Moto g71 5G is the only 5G smartphone in the sub-20K segment to offer a brilliant 6.4 AMOLED FHD+ display along with the maximum – 13 5G bands. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor comes with QC Adreno 619 6nm GPU Architecture with GPU Speed up to 975MHz. The chipset outperforms on popular benchmarks like AnTuTu*(v9 390K+) & Geek Bench (Single Core* 700+ | Multicore* 2550+) making it the fastest 5G processor in the sub 20K segment in India. (*Source Internal Testing & Nanoreview.net).

Motorola’s proprietary “ThinkShield for Mobile” gives business-grade security to the smartphone along with its signature ad-free, bloatware-free, near-Stock Android experience. This brand-new smartphone also boasts a powerful 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger that keeps the user going strong all day.1 Further, with 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC, get the best-in-class connectivity and blazing-fast data speeds even on 4G networks.

The moto g71 5G comes in two serene colors, Neptune Green and Arctic Blue and will be available in a 6GB+128GB variant. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart at just INR 18,999 starting today, January 19th, 12pm.