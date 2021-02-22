Daft Punk Breakup : Yes they have called it quits and 2021 sucks already

An 8-minute video the longest I have had the patience to watch, in the hope that what is about to happen won’t happen. But it has. Daft Punk Breakup – they have called it quits. The Parisian duo Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, who formed Daft Punk in 1993, poetically exploded in a video titled ‘Epilogue’, an extract from their 2006 film ‘Electroma’. There are also reports that Daft Punk longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier has confirmed Daft Punk break up without giving any reasons.

Shooting to fame with classics like 'Da Funk' and 'Around the World' soon after came singles like 'One More Time' and albums like Human After All and the brilliant Tron: Legacy OST.









In 2013, nearly after 20 years, Daft Punk was introduced to a whole different group of listeners, and their popularity was wildfire with social media propelling it. Their 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’ was an instant hit, and tracks like ‘Get Lucky’ took them places. Daft Punk also won Two Grammys along with guests like Nile Rogers and Pharrell Williams. Then came ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ from the same Album Random Access Memories in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, which got the world grooving, and the legend goes on.

Random Access Memories won multiple Grammys, including Album of the year. They went to co-produce several tracks with Kayne West Yeezus, and then in 2016 came another blockbuster collaboration with Weekend for the single ‘Starboy’ and subsequently ‘I Feel It coming’.

It’s a complete package that the duo offers to its cult following, and daft Punk break up will break hearts, and we can only hope that in their parallel universe, they meet again, we meet again.

First, we lost Tron, then Flynn, and now Daft Punk. 2021 isn’t being kind.