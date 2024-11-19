J. Cole’s Debut Mixtape The Come Up Arrives on Streaming Services Alongside New Audio Series

J Cole is giving fans a nostalgic treat by releasing his debut mixtape, The Come Up, on streaming platforms for the first time. Originally hosted by DJ OnPoint, the mixtape debuted in May 2007 is now available for a new generation of listeners, reigniting excitement among longtime Dreamville fans.









The Mixtape That Started It All

The Come Up Mixtape, Vol. 1, features 17 tracks, including fan favourites like “Simba,” “School Daze,” and “Dollar and a Dream.” These tracks marked the early steps of J Cole’s journey from a passionate young artist with big dreams to a global rap icon. Until now, the mixtape was only accessible through unofficial channels, making this release a milestone for Cole’s loyal fanbase.

With The Come Up now officially streaming, fans are speculating whether Cole will also release other beloved mixtapes, such as Friday Night Lights and The Warm Up, to digital platforms.

An Audio Journey Through J. Cole’s Career

The release of The Come Up coincides with the launch of J. Cole’s new 10-episode audio series, Inevitable. The series takes listeners on a journey through the rapper’s career, offering an intimate look at his rise from a young dreamer in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the artist behind 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Hosted by J. Cole and his longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, the series is described by J Cole as “a movie in the form of a conversation.” The first episode, aptly titled “The Come Up,” complements the mixtape by delving into its creation and significance in Cole’s career.

“If you rocked with me at any point so far on my journey, I hope this will give you even more perspective and fill in a lot of blanks,” J Cole shared in an announcement. He also expressed hopes that the series would inspire listeners to pursue their dreams and persevere through challenges.

Fans can purchase the entire Inevitable series for $10 via its official platform, and new episodes are released weekly.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

The simultaneous release of J Cole’s Debut mixtape, The Come Up, and the Inevitable audio series has sparked widespread excitement across social media. Cole’s reflective approach resonates deeply with his audience, many of whom have followed his career since his early mixtape days.

For old-school fans and newcomers, this release is more than music; it’s a celebration of J. Cole’s journey and a testament to his influence on the rap industry. Stream The Come Up today and dive into Inevitable for an unparalleled behind-the-scenes experience.