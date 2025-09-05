Connect with us

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer

Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer

Warner Bros. has unveiled the haunting first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, a sweeping Gothic romance starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic will open in theaters worldwide on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

A New Take on a Gothic Classic

The film, written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Saltburn), reimagines Brontë’s timeless tale of love, revenge, and class. Margot Robbie stars as the spirited Catherine Earnshaw, with Jacob Elordi playing the brooding antihero Heathcliff, whose turbulent relationship with Cathy shapes the novel’s legacy of obsession and tragedy.



The cast also includes Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Rising stars Owen Cooper, Charlotte Mellington, and Vy Nguyen will portray younger versions of Heathcliff, Catherine, and Nelly Dean, marking their feature film debuts.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights

Trailer Teases Passion and Pain

The trailer offers a glimpse into the stormy romance at the heart of the story, filled with candlelit confessions, windswept landscapes, and tense confrontations. At one point, Elordi’s Heathcliff whispers, “Do you want me to stop?” to which Robbie’s Cathy breathlessly responds, “No.”

It’s a promise of the fiery, destructive love that has kept Wuthering Heights one of literature’s most enduring romances.

Behind the Scenes Drama

The project itself has a dramatic backstory. When Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi joined the cast, a fierce bidding war erupted between streaming giants and studios. Netflix reportedly offered $150 million, but the filmmakers ultimately chose Warner Bros., which secured the rights for $80 million.

The film is produced by MRC and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, continuing Emerald Fennell’s creative partnership with both after Saltburn.

A Storied Legacy

Brontë’s Wuthering Heights has seen numerous adaptations, from Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon’s 1939 Oscar-nominated version, to the gritty 2011 take starring Kaya Scodelario and James Howson. But Fennell’s vision promises a more visceral, contemporary edge while remaining faithful to the Gothic heart of the novel.

Robbie and Elordi’s pairing has already generated massive buzz, with fans praising their on-screen chemistry and Fennell’s bold storytelling. The film’s release date, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, positions it as both a prestige awards contender and a dark alternative to typical romantic releases.

With sweeping cinematography, a powerhouse cast, and Emerald Fennell’s proven ability to blend sharp commentary with emotional depth, Wuthering Heights is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated films. Whether Margot Robbie’s magnetic performance draws audiences, Jacob Elordi’s rising star power, or Emerald Fennell’s reputation as one of today’s most daring filmmakers, this Gothic love story is primed to leave a lasting mark.

