In a shocking crime in Goa in South Goa, a 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a liquor bottle. The accused, Alex Coutinho, was apprehended under the newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) code enacted on July 1. This marks one of the first high-profile cases under the new legal framework. As reported by PTI.

The Incident

Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant provided details on the case. The incident occurred in Cortalim village, under the jurisdiction of the Verna police station. The victim, Lionel Lobo, aged 32, was found dead at an under-construction site late Tuesday night. Police investigations revealed that Lobo had taken away a leftover liquor bottle after a party a week prior, which had enraged Coutinho. According to the SP, Coutinho was seen partying at the site hours before Lobo’s body was discovered. During interrogation, Coutinho confessed to this crime in Goa, stating that he attacked Lobo with a cement block, repeatedly striking him on the head while he was sleeping at the under-construction site. The motive for the brutal murder was Coutinho’s anger over Lobo taking the liquor bottle after the party.









The Arrest and Charges

The forensic examination played a crucial role in the investigation. Blood stains of the victim were found on Coutinho’s clothes, providing critical evidence. Consequently, Coutinho was arrested under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is the new criminal code replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This case is significant as it highlights the first major application of the BNS in a case of crime in Goa. The new code aims to streamline and modernize the criminal justice system in India.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community in South Goa, raising concerns about crime in Goa, violence and the reasons behind such extreme actions over seemingly trivial disputes. It also underscores the importance of addressing underlying issues such as anger management and conflict resolution.