The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, has called for public consultation on its draft “Goa Tourism Promotion, Management and Regulation (GTPMR) Bill, 2024”. As someone deeply invested in the future of a sustainable Goa, I am keen to witness the Government of Goa’s proactive approach to revamping the state’s tourism framework and a healthy discourse with equal participation by local stakeholders and businesses. The bill aims to overhaul existing Goa Tourism legislation to address contemporary challenges and opportunities in the state’s tourism sector. This comprehensive legislative overhaul seems timely and essential for maintaining Goa’s position as a premier destination while ensuring sustainable and safe tourism practices.

Background and Rationale

The current legal framework governing tourism in Goa comprises two key legislations: “The Goa, Daman, and Diu Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982” and “The Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001”. These laws have been instrumental in regulating tourist trade and protecting tourist sites. However, the need for a more comprehensive and integrated legislative approach has become evident with technological advancements, new tourism concepts, and evolving industry practices.

The proposed GTPMR Bill seeks to consolidate and update these existing laws to reflect the Goa tourism sector’s current realities and future aspirations. The draft bill, available for public review on the Department’s official website, includes provisions for improved regulation, management, and promotion of tourism in the state. The bill draft can be accessed here – Goa Tourism Promotion Management and Regulation Bill

Key Provisions of the GTPMR Bill

Tourism Safety Force: The Bill proposes the establishment of a dedicated tourism safety force comprising police personnel and tourist guards. This force will have the authority to arrest, conduct searches, seize items, secure evidence, and impose fines for offences such as touting and creating nuisances. This aims to enhance the safety and security of tourists, particularly in tourism clusters.

Sustainability Fee and Incentives: In a move towards sustainable tourism, the Bill introduces a “tourism development and sustainability” fee for all tourism enterprises. Additionally, it proposes incentives such as waivers of registration fees and grants for those adopting sustainable technologies and practices.

Regulation and Grievance Redressal: The Bill emphasizes structured growth and development of tourism, regulation of related trade and services, and adoption of data-driven decision-making processes. It also aims to establish expeditious grievance redressal mechanisms for tourists and set quality service standards.

Carrying Capacity Assessments: The Bill proposes periodic carrying capacity assessments of tourism clusters to manage the environmental and infrastructural impact of Goa tourism. Based on these assessments, the tourism board may limit fresh registrations or renewals of tourism enterprises in areas nearing their capacity limits.









Stakeholder Participation

Recognising the importance of inclusive and participatory policy-making, the Department of Tourism actively seeks input from various stakeholders, including industry associations, policy advocacy groups, and the general public. This collaborative approach is expected to result in a more balanced and effective legislative framework that addresses the diverse needs and concerns of all parties involved.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte underscored the necessity of a robust legal framework to curb illegal activities and ensure the safety and security of tourists. He emphasized that the new Bill, once enacted, will empower the tourism department to work closely with the police to address issues like touting more effectively.

Call to Action

The Department of Tourism invites all interested stakeholders to review the draft GTPMR Bill and submit their views, comments, and suggestions via email to dir-tour.goa@nic.in by July 6, 2024. This feedback will be instrumental in refining the Bill before it is presented in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

By engaging the public and industry stakeholders in this legislative process, the Government of Goa aims to create a modern, comprehensive, and sustainable framework that will guide the future of tourism in the state. This initiative promises to enhance Goa’s appeal as a leading tourist destination while safeguarding its natural and cultural heritage.