Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bono Shares Stories and Songs in Emotional Apple TV+ Special ‘Stories of Surrender’

Apple TV+

Bono Shares Stories and Songs in Emotional Apple TV+ Special ‘Stories of Surrender’

Screen Plunge
Published on

Irish rock icon Bono is set to share his life story in a unique and intimate way with the upcoming Apple TV+ special, “Bono: Stories of Surrender.” Streaming from May 30, the film weaves heartfelt storytelling with performances of some of U2’s most beloved songs, offering fans a deeply personal look into the singer’s past and present.

Based on Memoir and Stage Show

The film is based on Bono’s 2022 memoir, Stories of Surrender, and the accompanying stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief. Originally performed live at New York’s Beacon Theatre, the show combined spoken-word reflections with acoustic versions of U2’s hits. The Apple TV+ film includes never-before-seen footage from these live performances, adding another layer of depth to the experience.

In the trailer, Bono shares powerful personal anecdotes—ranging from meeting his wife Ali the same week he joined U2, to complicated memories involving his parents. His openness gives fans a rare glimpse into the life behind his public persona. “Turns out, the most extraordinary thing about my life is the people I’m in relationships with,” he tells the audience, underscoring the film’s emotional core.

The special wouldn’t be complete without music. Viewers will hear iconic U2 tracks like “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “City of Blinding Lights,” and “Beautiful Day,” all presented in new, intimate arrangements. These performances not only showcase Bono’s enduring vocal presence but also enhance the emotional resonance of the stories he tells.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Immersive Experience on Apple Vision Pro

For those seeking a more interactive experience, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will also debut on Apple Vision Pro. Captured in 8K with Spatial Audio and a 180-degree video format, the immersive version puts viewers right at the centre of Bono’s performance—an innovation in concert storytelling.

Star-Studded Production Team

Produced by RadicalMedia and Plan B Entertainment, the project features industry heavyweights such as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, alongside Bono himself, who serves as an executive producer. Their involvement signals the level of care and craftsmanship that went into the film’s production.

With over 40 years in the music industry, 22 Grammy Awards, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, U2’s Bono remains a towering figure in modern music. Apple TV+’s Stories of Surrender presents not just a retrospective but a reimagining of his legacy, filled with honesty, artistry, and the unmistakable power of song.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

White House Downplays Concerns as Allies Issue Travel Warnings for the U.S. US Travel Warnings US Travel Advisory Germany New Zealand Australia US Canada UK Donald Trump

White House Downplays Concerns as Allies Issue Travel Warnings for the U.S.
By May 1, 2025
LeBron James Faces Uncertain Future After Lakers’ Playoff Exit

LeBron James Faces Uncertain Future After Los Angeles Lakers’ Playoff Exit
By May 1, 2025
Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight” glioblastoma

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight”
By May 1, 2025
U2 Bono Shares Stories and Songs in Emotional Apple TV+ Special ‘Stories of Surrender’

Bono Shares Stories and Songs in Emotional Apple TV+ Special ‘Stories of Surrender’
By May 1, 2025
Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom Battle Crime With Comedy in Amazon’s ‘Deep Cover’ Amazon Prime Video Trailer Crime Comedy

Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom Battle Crime With Comedy in Amazon’s ‘Deep Cover’
By May 1, 2025
Apple TV+’s Dope Thief Delivers a Gritty, Heartfelt Finale That Redefines Crime Drama Peter Craig Brian Tyree Henry Wagner Moura Dennis Tafoya

Apple TV+’s Dope Thief Delivers a Gritty, Heartfelt Finale That Redefines Crime Drama
By May 1, 2025
Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor Alabama

Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor
By April 30, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique
By April 29, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
To Top
Loading...