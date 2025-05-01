Bono Shares Stories and Songs in Emotional Apple TV+ Special ‘Stories of Surrender’

Irish rock icon Bono is set to share his life story in a unique and intimate way with the upcoming Apple TV+ special, “Bono: Stories of Surrender.” Streaming from May 30, the film weaves heartfelt storytelling with performances of some of U2’s most beloved songs, offering fans a deeply personal look into the singer’s past and present.

Based on Memoir and Stage Show

The film is based on Bono’s 2022 memoir, Stories of Surrender, and the accompanying stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief. Originally performed live at New York’s Beacon Theatre, the show combined spoken-word reflections with acoustic versions of U2’s hits. The Apple TV+ film includes never-before-seen footage from these live performances, adding another layer of depth to the experience.

In the trailer, Bono shares powerful personal anecdotes—ranging from meeting his wife Ali the same week he joined U2, to complicated memories involving his parents. His openness gives fans a rare glimpse into the life behind his public persona. “Turns out, the most extraordinary thing about my life is the people I’m in relationships with,” he tells the audience, underscoring the film’s emotional core.

The special wouldn’t be complete without music. Viewers will hear iconic U2 tracks like “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “City of Blinding Lights,” and “Beautiful Day,” all presented in new, intimate arrangements. These performances not only showcase Bono’s enduring vocal presence but also enhance the emotional resonance of the stories he tells.

Immersive Experience on Apple Vision Pro

For those seeking a more interactive experience, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will also debut on Apple Vision Pro. Captured in 8K with Spatial Audio and a 180-degree video format, the immersive version puts viewers right at the centre of Bono’s performance—an innovation in concert storytelling.

Star-Studded Production Team

Produced by RadicalMedia and Plan B Entertainment, the project features industry heavyweights such as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, alongside Bono himself, who serves as an executive producer. Their involvement signals the level of care and craftsmanship that went into the film’s production.

With over 40 years in the music industry, 22 Grammy Awards, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, U2’s Bono remains a towering figure in modern music. Apple TV+’s Stories of Surrender presents not just a retrospective but a reimagining of his legacy, filled with honesty, artistry, and the unmistakable power of song.