Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Brad Arnold Lead Vocalist of 3 Doors Down Reveals Stage Four Kidney Cancer Diagnosis

Brad Arnold Lead Vocalist of 3 Doors Down Reveals Stage Four Kidney Cancer Diagnosis

Rock n Roll

Brad Arnold Lead Vocalist of 3 Doors Down Reveals Stage Four Kidney Cancer Diagnosis

Sound Plunge
Published on

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band 3 Doors Down, has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer and in an emotional video shared on Instagram, the 46-year-old musician opened up about his battle with clear cell renal carcinoma, which has metastasised to his lungs.

“And that’s stage four, and that’s not real good,” Brad Arnold said with frankness in the video, which was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, Brad Arnold struck a tone of optimism and spiritual resilience.

“You know what, we serve almighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I am really, sincerely not scared of it at all.”

Brad Arnold’s announcement came with another difficult update: 3 Doors Down’s summer tour has been cancelled. “We’re sorry for that,” he said, addressing fans directly. “I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get.”

The singer, who also serves as the band’s drummer, concluded his message with a nod to one of 3 Doors Down’s biggest hits. “I think it’s time for me to maybe go listen to It’s Not My Time a little bit, right?” The song, which became an anthem of resilience upon its release in 2008, now takes on a deeper meaning in light of Brad Arnold’s health battle. “Now, I believe It’s Not My Time is really my song,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “This’ll be a battle, so we need our prayer warriors!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)

A Voice That Defined an Era

Brad Arnold rose to fame in the early 2000s as the frontman of 3 Doors Down, a Mississippi-based rock band that broke out with their 2000 hit Kryptonite. That single reached number three on the US Billboard Hot 100, and Kryptonite helped launch their debut album The Better Life into commercial success. The album became one of the top-selling records in the US that year.

Hits like Here Without You and When I’m Gone solidified the band’s place in early 2000s rock history. The band has sold over 13 million albums in the U.S. alone, including multiple chart-topping albums, such as Seventeen Days (2005) and the self-titled 3 Doors Down (2008).

In 2017, the band performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, placing them in the political spotlight. However, Brad Arnold has consistently emphasised faith and perseverance as central themes in his music and personal life.

A Personal Fight in Public View

Clear cell renal carcinoma is the most common form of kidney cancer. A stage four diagnosis indicates that the cancer has spread beyond the kidney to other parts of the body—in Brad Arnold’s case, to his lungs.

Despite the daunting prognosis, Arnold’s message was clear: he intends to fight. His fans, who have been with him for over two decades, are already rallying behind him with messages of hope and prayers.

In a world where musicians often become symbols, Brad Arnold’s courage now becomes as much a part of his legacy as his music.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host Kanye West Sneako

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host
By May 8, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect Sabyasachi Kiara Advani Vogue

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect
By May 8, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’

George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’
By May 8, 2025
Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance

Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance
By May 8, 2025
“Saving the Bhimanama” Wins Top Honour at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025 Bahar Dutt Vijay Bedi Roundglass Sustain

“Saving the Bhimanama” Wins Top Honour at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025
By May 8, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
By May 6, 2025
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
To Top
Loading...