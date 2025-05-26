Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’

The Monaco Grand Prix is once again under fire — not for its glamour, but for its lack of racing action. After Formula One attempted to spice up the 2025 Monaco GP with mandatory two-stop pit strategies, top drivers Max Verstappen and George Russell didn’t hold back their criticism.

The race, set against the luxurious backdrop of Monte Carlo’s yachts and champagne-fueled grandstands, saw zero on-track overtakes. The mandatory pit stop rule, designed to inject excitement into a circuit notorious for processional racing, failed to deliver.

Max Verstappen: “It Felt Like Mario Kart”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who briefly led due to pit strategy before ultimately finishing behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, described the experience as surreal and ineffective.

“You can’t race here anyway so it doesn’t matter what you do. One stop, 10 stops,” Verstappen said. “Even at the end I was in the lead, but my tyres were completely gone, and you still can’t pass. We were almost doing Mario Kart. Then we have to install bits on the car – maybe you can throw bananas around?”

Max Verstappen’s sarcastic remark about throwing bananas referenced Nintendo’s legendary racing game and highlighted how far removed F1 has become from actual racing at Monaco. The Dutch champion emphasized that despite creative rule tweaks, the fundamental problem remains: modern F1 cars are too large and heavy for overtaking on the tight street circuit.

Russell: “Turn It Into a Qualifying Event”

Mercedes driver George Russell, who struggled in 14th due to an earlier electrical issue and was stuck behind slower cars on different strategies, echoed Verstappen’s frustration. He even suggested scrapping the Monaco Grand Prix track race altogether.

“Do we accept that there should be no race and it’s a qualifying weekend?” Russell asked. “The guy who qualifies on pole gets some points and a little trophy. The one on Sunday gets some more points.”

According to Russell, qualifying is the most exhilarating aspect of Monaco, and trying to force a race where overtaking is virtually impossible does a disservice to fans and drivers alike. The Brit also took a swipe at the event’s spectators, saying,

“99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on a yacht, so they don’t really care.”

A Flawed Formula for the Crown Jewel?

The Monaco Grand Prix track has long been considered F1’s crown jewel for its heritage and pageantry, but the Monaco track product is increasingly under scrutiny. The failed two-stop pit strategy experiment only reinforced concerns that the event is more spectacle than sport.

Despite its history, F1 faces a tricky question: Can Monaco remain relevant without racing excitement?

Formula One’s attempt to fix Monaco’s racing problem may have worsened things, and two of its biggest stars are calling it out. If F1 wants to keep Monaco on the calendar, it may need a complete rethink, not just another gimmick.