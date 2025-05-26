Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’ Monaco Grand Prix track Lando Norris

Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Monaco Grand Prix is once again under fire — not for its glamour, but for its lack of racing action. After Formula One attempted to spice up the 2025 Monaco GP with mandatory two-stop pit strategies, top drivers Max Verstappen and George Russell didn’t hold back their criticism.

The race, set against the luxurious backdrop of Monte Carlo’s yachts and champagne-fueled grandstands, saw zero on-track overtakes. The mandatory pit stop rule, designed to inject excitement into a circuit notorious for processional racing, failed to deliver.

Max Verstappen: “It Felt Like Mario Kart”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who briefly led due to pit strategy before ultimately finishing behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, described the experience as surreal and ineffective.

“You can’t race here anyway so it doesn’t matter what you do. One stop, 10 stops,” Verstappen said. “Even at the end I was in the lead, but my tyres were completely gone, and you still can’t pass. We were almost doing Mario Kart. Then we have to install bits on the car – maybe you can throw bananas around?”

Max Verstappen’s sarcastic remark about throwing bananas referenced Nintendo’s legendary racing game and highlighted how far removed F1 has become from actual racing at Monaco. The Dutch champion emphasized that despite creative rule tweaks, the fundamental problem remains: modern F1 cars are too large and heavy for overtaking on the tight street circuit.

Russell: “Turn It Into a Qualifying Event”

Mercedes driver George Russell, who struggled in 14th due to an earlier electrical issue and was stuck behind slower cars on different strategies, echoed Verstappen’s frustration. He even suggested scrapping the Monaco Grand Prix track race altogether.

“Do we accept that there should be no race and it’s a qualifying weekend?” Russell asked. “The guy who qualifies on pole gets some points and a little trophy. The one on Sunday gets some more points.”

According to Russell, qualifying is the most exhilarating aspect of Monaco, and trying to force a race where overtaking is virtually impossible does a disservice to fans and drivers alike. The Brit also took a swipe at the event’s spectators, saying,

“99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on a yacht, so they don’t really care.”

Concerns Emerge Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix Over New Two-Stop Rule

A Flawed Formula for the Crown Jewel?

The Monaco Grand Prix track has long been considered F1’s crown jewel for its heritage and pageantry, but the Monaco track product is increasingly under scrutiny. The failed two-stop pit strategy experiment only reinforced concerns that the event is more spectacle than sport.

Despite its history, F1 faces a tricky question: Can Monaco remain relevant without racing excitement?

Formula One’s attempt to fix Monaco’s racing problem may have worsened things, and two of its biggest stars are calling it out. If F1 wants to keep Monaco on the calendar, it may need a complete rethink, not just another gimmick.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’ Monaco Grand Prix track Lando Norris

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’
By May 26, 2025
iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike
By May 26, 2025
Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion
By May 25, 2025
BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg Israel-Gaza war Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone BBC Documentary Medics Under Fire

BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
By May 24, 2025
Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 

Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 
By May 24, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India Foxconn apple Trump Tariff apple india

Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India
By May 24, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike
By May 26, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...