Michael Shanks’ “Together” Becomes 2025’s Highest-Rated Horror Film With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

In a year where horror film heavyweights stumbled, Together has emerged as an unexpected frontrunner — and it hasn’t even hit theaters yet. Directed by Michael Shanks and starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, Together is a chilling body horror flick that currently holds a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, making it the top-rated horror movie of 2025 ahead of its wide release on July 30.

Premiering at Sundance 2025, Together immediately captivated critics with its disturbing yet intimate portrayal of a relationship gone grotesquely wrong. The film follows a couple whose physical and emotional bond becomes nightmarishly literal as their marriage hits a breaking point — a concept that has been described as “the perfect date-night horror film for people who aren’t afraid of commitment… or body mutilation.”







Critics have praised Together for its originality, emotional depth, and eerie atmosphere. Michael Shanks, best known for his work in sci-fi and short-form projects, makes a bold feature-length debut that seems poised to shake up the horror genre. With body horror elements reminiscent of David Cronenberg and relationship tension echoing Possession or The Fly, the film has already sparked early award-season buzz.

Horror in 2025: A Mixed Bag for Big Studios

So far, 2025 has been a rollercoaster for horror. Blumhouse misfired with a lackluster Wolf Man reboot and the forgettable The Woman in the Yard. Meanwhile, A24 underperformed with Death of a Unicorn and Opus, though Bring Her Back gained traction thanks to strong critical support.

Yet not all was bleak. Films like Sinners ($365 million) and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($285 million) delivered commercial hits, proving that audience appetite for horror remains strong — they’re just pickier about where they spend their money.

Enter Neon, the indie studio that’s quietly winning 2025’s horror game. Their February release, The Monkey (based on a Stephen King story), held steady, and now Together seems poised to blow past expectations with its critical acclaim and growing word-of-mouth hype.

The trailer for Michael Shanks’ Together teases twisted intimacy, creeping dread, and performances that linger under your skin. Dave Franco and Alison Brie, both known for their comedy chops, fully lean into the grotesque, with early viewers calling it their most “fearless” work to date.

As it heads toward its theatrical debut, Together already feels like a genre-defining moment — a film that could dominate awards, box offices, and Twitter timelines alike.

Whether the 100% Rotten Tomatoes score will survive once broader audiences weigh in is uncertain. But for now, Together stands alone — a disturbing, stylish, and unforgettable ride that may just be 2025’s horror crown jewel.