Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Hits Netflix—What to Expect from Gerard Butler’s High-Stakes Sequel

Fans of intense heist thrillers have reason to celebrate as Den of Thieves 2: Pantera makes its highly anticipated streaming debut on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The action-packed sequel, starring Gerard Butler, first hit theatres on January 10, 2025, and is now ready to reach a wider audience with its release on streaming platforms and will hit Netflix today.

A New Heist, A New Location

Butler returns as “Big Nick” O’Brien, a relentless detective navigating the murky line between justice and corruption. Unlike the first film, which revolved around an ambitious heist targeting the Federal Reserve, this sequel shifts gears to a diamond heist at the World Diamond Center in Nice, France. The change in setting brings a fresh intensity to the story as O’Brien once again squares off against master thief Donnie, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Critical and Audience Reactions

With a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Den of Thieves 2 has received mixed-to-positive reviews. Critics praise its well-crafted action sequences and morally complex storytelling. The film builds upon its cult-classic predecessor, delivering thrilling heists, high-stakes betrayals, and unpredictable twists.

Gerard Butler, reflecting on the film’s direction, shared, “I think the ante on this movie, in every way, has been kind of turned up a notch, and definitely more fun… It’s got that kind of subversive buddy cop chemistry… so there’s so many colors, and I found that great to play.”

This insight highlights how the sequel elevates the intensity while adding layers of complexity to the characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Den Of Thieves (@denofthieves)

Box Office Performance

Despite the excitement surrounding the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has underperformed financially compared to its predecessor. The film has grossed $56 million worldwide, $36 million domestically, and $20 million internationally.

While it had a strong opening weekend with a $15 million debut, its earnings dropped significantly in the following weeks:

$6.5 million in its second weekend

$2.9 million in its third weekend

This decline placed the film at risk of being overtaken by competitors like The Monkey, which trails by less than $1 million.

Why This Sequel Stands Out

Its gritty realism and morally ambiguous characters set Den of Thieves 2 apart from typical heist films. O’Brien and Donnie’s (O’Shea Jackson Jr) uneasy alliance forces viewers to reconsider the traditional notions of hero and villain. Instead of glorifying crime, the film explores the cost of living on both sides of the law—something that resonated with audiences in the first instalment.

Moreover, Butler’s continued success in the action-thriller genre—from Olympus Has Fallen to Plane and Greenland—cements his reputation as a leading man in high-stakes cinema.

Where to Watch

If you missed Den of Thieves 2: Pantera in theaters, now’s your chance to catch it on Netflix. With its intense action, smart storytelling, and unexpected twists, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Stream it on Netflix now.