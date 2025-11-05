Connect with us

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New 'Mummy' Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie

Radio Silence, the team behind ‘Ready or Not’ and ‘Scream,’ will direct Universal’s long-awaited revival of the beloved adventure franchise.
The Mummy is rising once again. Universal Pictures has officially confirmed that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to return for a new installment of the iconic Mummy franchise, nearly two decades after their last adventure together. The project will be directed by Radio Silence, the filmmaking duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, best known for Ready or Not and the hit Scream reboots. The news marks a thrilling return for the original stars who headlined the first two Mummy films, both massive box-office successes that defined late-’90s blockbuster cinema.

A Long-Awaited Reunion

Brendan Fraser, who played dashing adventurer Rick O’Connell, and Rachel Weisz, who portrayed fearless Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan, last appeared together in The Mummy Returns (2001). Their on-screen chemistry and the franchise’s perfect blend of adventure, romance, and supernatural thrills turned the films into global sensations.

The upcoming movie will not reboot the series but act as a direct sequel that disregards the events of the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), which starred Maria Bello in place of Weisz.

Franchise producer Sean Daniel returns, joined by Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein under the Project X Entertainment banner. The screenplay is penned by David Coggeshall, promising a story that blends nostalgia with modern action-horror flair.

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah in the Original Mummy

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah in the Original Mummy

Universal’s Golden Franchise Revives

The original Mummy (1999), directed by Stephen Sommers, grossed over $422 million worldwide and inspired a wave of sequels, spin-offs, and theme park attractions. Despite a failed 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise, Universal’s latest move signals renewed faith in its classic monsters legacy — this time fueled by fan demand and Fraser’s Hollywood renaissance.

Brendan Fraser’s career resurgence began with his Oscar-winning turn in The Whale (2022). Since then, the actor has become a symbol of resilience and audience affection. “The ingredient that made The Mummy work was fun,” Fraser told Variety in 2022. “It should be a thrill ride — not just horror.”

Universal Pictures Puts the Brakes on Fast & Furious Finale After $1.1 Billion Spend

Rachel Weisz, meanwhile, has recently starred in Dead Ringers and Marvel’s Black Widow, continuing her run as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

A Modern Take with Classic Heart

Sources close to the production describe the new Mummy as a “thrilling, character-driven adventure” that honors the 1999 original while introducing a new generation of fans to Universal’s monster mythos.

Radio Silence, who brought freshness to the Scream series, is expected to infuse The Mummy with the same mix of suspense, humor, and heart that made their previous projects hits.

Universal has yet to announce a release date, but the anticipation among fans is already palpable. As one Hollywood insider put it: “The Mummy is back — and so are the legends who made it unforgettable.”

Loading...