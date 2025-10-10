John Lithgow Debuts as Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Accio nostalgia! Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow has officially made his wizarding debut, donning a flowing white beard, half-moon glasses, and Dumbledore’s iconic robes for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter reboot. The 79-year-old actor was spotted filming dramatic seaside scenes in Cornwall this week, embodying the wise and whimsical Hogwarts headmaster like never before.

In newly surfaced photos, Lithgow looks nearly unrecognizable, his long silver hair blowing in the wind as he raises his arms mid-spell, surrounded by crew members and spell cue cards. The scenes, reportedly from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, mark the first major look at the highly anticipated reboot.

“It’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life,” John Lithgow admitted earlier this year. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter.”

Following Legendary Footsteps

Taking on the role of Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is no small task. Lithgow steps into the robes once worn by acting greats Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and Jude Law—each of whom brought their own magic to the beloved wizard.

Lithgow told BBC’s The One Show that while some fans were “appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard,” he’s confident he’ll rise to the occasion. “I remind everyone I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown—and did just fine,” he quipped.

An Epic Reimagining of the Wizarding World

According to HBO, each season of the series will cover one of J.K. Rowling’s seven Harry Potter novels, with the first season focusing on The Philosopher’s Stone. The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other confirmed stars include Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. Filming is currently underway across England, with elaborate sets built to recreate Hogsmeade Station and the Hogwarts Express line.

Despite ongoing controversy over J.K. Rowling’s involvement as an executive producer, the author recently praised the show’s early scripts, calling them “SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

A Role to Remember

For Lithgow, the role of Dumbledore may be both a career milestone and a personal farewell to the screen. “It’s been a hard decision,” he said. “I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party.”

But if the first images from set are any indication, the actor’s portrayal is already casting a spell on fans—proof that even after two decades, the magic of Harry Potter continues to live on.