Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes' Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series

Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series

Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has officially joined the cast of Sam Mendes’ ambitious four-part Beatles biopic series, taking on the role of Linda McCartney, the late wife of legendary musician Paul McCartney. The casting places Ronan opposite Paul Mescal, who will portray the young Paul McCartney.

Saoirse Ronan, known for her acclaimed performances in Lady Bird, Brooklyn, and Little Women, brings her signature emotional depth to the role of the pioneering photographer, musician, and animal rights activist. The film series — titled “The Beatles: A Four Film Cinematic Event” — will chronicle the rise and legacy of the Fab Four, with each movie focusing on one band member’s story.



First Authorized Beatles Films Ever Made

The project is historic: for the first time, The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. have authorized the use of their music and life rights for scripted films. Backed by Sony Pictures, the films are set to release in April 2028 and will explore the interconnected journeys of John Lennon,  Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The ensemble cast includes Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr. Screenwriting credits are shared among acclaimed writers Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne.

Linda McCartney’s Enduring Legacy

Linda McCartney — an influential artist in her own right — met Paul in 1967 and became his creative and emotional partner until her passing in 1998. Beyond her work as a photographer and keyboardist for Paul’s post-Beatles band Wings, she was also an animal rights advocate and founder of a successful vegetarian food brand that continues today.

Her impact on Paul’s music was profound — she co-wrote and performed on several of his solo records, including the 1971 classic Ram. Ronan’s portrayal will reportedly center on their partnership and the emotional resilience that sustained them through the turbulence of fame.

Ronan Reunites with Paul Mescal

This marks a reunion between Ronan and Mescal, who previously starred together in the 2023 sci-fi film Foe. Their on-screen chemistry in Mendes’ sprawling Beatles universe is already sparking anticipation among fans and critics alike.

With her four Academy Award nominations and a reputation for bringing nuance to complex real-life figures, Ronan’s casting adds considerable prestige to Mendes’ already high-profile project.

A Cinematic Tribute to Music History

As the global music and film communities await more details, Mendes’ Beatles saga is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the decade. The films promise not only to celebrate the band’s timeless influence but also to illuminate the personal stories — like that of Linda and Paul — that shaped their enduring legacy.

Loading...