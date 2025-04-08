Drake Overtakes Kendrick Lamar on U.K. Charts With New Hit “Nokia”

The ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has taken another interesting turn—this time on the U.K. charts. Drake’s newest single, “Nokia,” has officially climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Official U.K. R&B and Hip-Hop Singles chart, bumping Kendrick Lamar’s fan-favorite “Not Like Us” down to second place. It’s the latest chapter in a feud that’s evolved from diss tracks and lyrical shots to a fierce battle for chart supremacy.

Drake Reclaims the Throne With “Nokia”

Drake’s “Nokia” had been inching toward the top for weeks, and now it’s finally claimed the crown. Rising from No. 2 to No. 1, the single adds another win to Drake’s already staggering resume. This marks his UK Charts sixteenth No. 1 on the U.K.’s R&B and Hip-Hop chart—a clear reminder of his enduring power in the genre.

Beyond this recent chart-topper, “Nokia” is proving to be a crossover hit. It’s also surged into the top 10 of the all-genre Official Singles chart, jumping from No. 12 to No. 10. That leap gives Drake his forty-sixth top 10 hit on the U.K.’s biggest music ranking, reinforcing his status as one of the most chart-dominant artists of his era.

Kendrick Lamar Slips on UK Charts

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which had held the top spot the previous week, now moves to No. 2. While the song remains a major success, this marks another instance in which Lamar’s hits have been edged out at the top of U.K. charts. Kendrick’s chart dominance in the U.K. has been more modest compared to Drake’s. Proving the unparalleled International appeal that Drake possesses.

Still, Kendrick is far from absent in this race. His recent album, GNX, has produced several strong entries, including two No. 1 singles—“Squabble Up” and “Luther,” a collaboration with SZA. “Not Like Us” may have slipped, but Lamar’s presence on the charts remains consistent and impactful.

A Long-Running Rivalry With New Stakes

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rivalry is nothing new. For over a year, the two have been locked in a public back-and-forth that’s captivated hip-hop fans. Diss tracks, surprise releases, and lyrical jabs have made headlines, but in recent months, their competition has moved from the recording booth to the leaderboard.

The chart battle adds another dimension to their feud—one driven by sales, streams, and fan loyalty across global markets. While the lyrical wars may have quieted for now, the scoreboard continues to reflect a fierce rivalry that’s far from over. But it can’t be denied that many called this last year the end of the Drake era. However, this chart dominance tells a different story. Drake clearly is invincible.

What’s Next for Both Icons?

Drake appears to be gearing up for a major year. With “Nokia” climbing multiple U.K. charts and his overall momentum building, he may soon cross the milestone of 100 top 10 hits on genre-specific rankings. Drake’s solo project and New music are expected later in 2025, which could further solidify his legacy.

Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, is riding high off GNX’s success and has proven his ability to turn sharp commentary into chart impact. However, many believe that Kendrick Lamar needs to continue to rap about Drake to be globally relevant.