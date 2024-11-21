‘God’s Influencer’ Carlo Acutis: The First Millennial Saint and Patron of the Internet

Referred to as ‘God’s influencer’, Carlo Acutis, a London-born teenager,” is set to become the first millennial saint in April. The Catholic Church’s announcement marks a historical milestone, blending modern technology with deep-rooted spiritual traditions. Carlo, who passed away from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, left behind a digital legacy that continues to inspire millions worldwide. Carlo Acutis earned his nickname for his pioneering use of technology to document Catholic miracles and promote faith online. Despite his young age, he launched a website chronicling Eucharistic miracles from around the globe just days before his untimely death. His work has since been translated into multiple languages and showcased in exhibitions worldwide. This extraordinary initiative led to him being dubbed the “patron saint of the internet,” a title that resonates deeply in today’s interconnected digital age.









Sainthood

Sainthood in the Catholic Church requires two verified miracles attributed to the candidate’s intercession. Carlo’s first miracle was officially recognized in 2020, involving the miraculous healing of a Brazilian child suffering from a congenital disease. The second miracle, confirmed in 2024, involved the healing of a university student in Florence who recovered from severe brain bleeding after suffering head trauma. Pope Francis, a vocal admirer of Carlo’s faith and commitment to using technology for spiritual purposes, will canonize the young digital evangelist during a ceremony at the Vatican on the weekend of April 26.

Though born in London, Carlo spent much of his life in Italy, where his influence grew within his local parish and beyond. A year after his death, his body, relocated to Assisi, is now on display alongside relics associated with his life. Assisi, the home of Saint Francis, holds special significance as a centre of peace and spirituality, reflecting Carlo’s values.

Carlo’s life and legacy resonate particularly with young Catholics and tech-savvy believers. He bridges the gap between tradition and the digital era, and his work has inspired a renewed interest in using technology to spread messages of hope, faith, and love.

The Influence of a Modern Saint

Many view Carlo Acutis as a beacon of hope for a generation that has grown up with the internet. His story highlights how technology, often criticized for its pitfalls, can also be a tool for profound positive impact. As the first millennial saint, Carlo exemplifies how faith and innovation can coexist, leaving a legacy that transcends time and technology.

With Pope Francis announcing his canonization, Carlo Acutis will officially become a guiding light for millions of believers navigating the complexities of faith in a digital world.