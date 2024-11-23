UFC Star Conor McGregor Found Liable for Sexual Assault in Irish Civil Case

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been found liable for sexual assault in a civil case brought against him in Ireland. A Dublin High Court jury ruled in favour of the accuser, ordering Conor McGregor to pay €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages. The case, stemming from allegations of an incident in December 2018, marks another dark chapter in the fighter’s tumultuous career.









The Incident

The accuser, a woman who met McGregor at a Christmas party in Dublin, alleged that the former two-weight UFC champion assaulted her in a hotel room. She testified that McGregor forced her onto a bed, choked her multiple times, and made her fear for her life.

In emotional testimony on the sexual assault, the woman described how McGregor threatened her, saying, “Now you know how I felt in the Octagon where I tapped out three times,” a reference to his losses in the UFC. She stated she feared she would never see her daughter again and complied with him out of terror. A paramedic who treated her injuries the following day testified about the severity of her bruising, describing it as unlike anything he had seen before.

McGregor’s Defense

McGregor denied the allegations, maintaining that the sexual encounter was consensual. He described their interaction as “athletic and vigorous” but insisted it was not rough. “She never said ‘no’ or stopped,” he testified, calling the accuser’s claims “a full-blown lie.”

His lawyer, Remy Farrell, urged the jury to set aside personal feelings about Conor McGregor, acknowledging that some jurors might “actively dislike” the fighter. However, the jury of eight women and four men ultimately found McGregor’s version of events unconvincing.

Legal and Public Fallout

While police investigated the incident at the time, prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges due to insufficient evidence and the low likelihood of securing a conviction. The sexual civil case, however, required a lower burden of proof, leading to the jury’s decision against McGregor.

Following the verdict, Conor McGregor announced his intent to appeal. In a statement, he expressed disappointment in the outcome and claimed the damages awarded were modest and limited to assault rather than aggravated or exemplary damages. “I am with my family now, focused on my future,” he wrote.

Impact on McGregor’s Career

The ruling is challenging for McGregor, who has not competed in the UFC since a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, where he broke his leg. Once a dominant force in mixed martial arts, McGregor’s career has been overshadowed by legal troubles and inconsistent performances in recent years.

Scheduled to return to the octagon in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, McGregor withdrew due to injury, adding to questions about his future in the sport. Despite teasing “the greatest comeback in sports history,” his recent 1-3 record since 2018 doubts his ability to reclaim his former glory.

The UFC has not issued a statement regarding the ruling. Conor McGregor’s reputation, already tarnished by past controversies, faces further scrutiny as fans and critics debate his legacy in the sport.

With a career marked by both triumph and turmoil, McGregor now confronts the challenge of rebuilding his public image while dealing with this verdict’s legal and personal ramifications.