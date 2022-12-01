In a fast evolving digital era, with workloads shifting to Cloud, industry 4.0 revolutionizing automation and increasingly digital workforce, businesses have remained vulnerable to cyber breaches and attacks. MSMEs in particular have become soft targets for cyber threats due to their lack of awareness, preparedness and resources. A comprehensive set of security solutions to protect enterprises and proactively secure businesses and customers is the need of the hour.

To address this need gap, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of the leading telecom player operator Vodafone Idea Limited, announced the launch of ‘ViSecure’ – a comprehensive cyber security portfolio with a range of reliable solutions that offer protection against multiple threats arising from network, cloud and end points.









Further, MSMEs which account for 30% of India’s GDP are still unprepared to adopt digital techniques and platforms and are yet to implement security measures to protect their operations from the cyberattacks. More than 52% of Indian MSMEs have not yet implemented cloud-based security services, antivirus software, cloud firewalls, VPNs, cloud connect, end-to-end data encryption, or managed security services, according to the Vi Business “ReadyForNext” MSME Survey Findings. The data further indicates that MSMEs who have adopted security solutions have an average of 1.6X times the digital maturity vis-a-vis non adopters.

In line with its collaborative approach to offer the best in class enterprise solutions, Vi Business has partnered with global tech leaders to offer a one-stop package of cyber security solutions to safeguard every critical aspect for a future fit business functioning, for its enterprise customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vi said “Maintaining a robust cyber-security system is crucial for any business, especially in the digital era. With increasing frequency and scale of threats, organizations are looking for strong security solutions that protect their assets and ensure end-user privacy. Leveraging Vi’s network security expertise, our solutions are designed in collaboration with leading Security providers, offer enterprise customers access to a broad suite of industry-leading capabilities that align with their current and future cyber security needs.”

Offering a comprehensive one-stop solution for all cyber security needs, Vi Business has introduced new security solutions namely Web Security and Email Security and Maximum Device Security Solutions in partnership with FirstWave Cloud Technology (Powered by Cisco) and Trend Micro. It also comes equipped with other key solutions such as Cloud Firewall, Managed Security Services, Secure Device Manager and Managed DDoS solutions through partnerships with Fortinet, IBM and Netscout Arbor.

Commenting on the partnership with Vi Business for Web Security and E-mail Security solutions, Danny Maher, CEO and Managing Director, FirstWave Cloud Technology said, “Vi Business is uniquely positioned to provide cybersecurity services across India, delivering market-leading email, web, and virtualized firewall security through FirstWave’s CyberCisionTM platform. We’ve built our CyberCisionTM platform to enable service providers to deliver world-class cybersecurity protection at scale. With the power of FirstWave’s CyberCisionTM platform, Vi Business has the opportunity to revolutionize cybersecurity in India and we’re very excited about it.”

Commenting on the partnership with Vi Business for Maximum Device Security Solution, Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager India & SAARC, Trend Micro, said “We continue to see enterprises in India as major target for cybercriminals and are proud to be partnering with Vi Business to offer our market-leading protection for PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices to their customers, to help keep them secure however they go online to do business.”

With these offerings, Vi Secure has aimed to provide an ultimate security solution that enables businesses to grow with scale effortlessly without worrying about hidden cyber threats across device, network and cloud. These solutions make businesses future ready continuously protecting them against ever evolving threat landscape.