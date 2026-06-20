Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak Alanis Morisette tate McRae Justin Bieber AI Music Training SUNO

Artificial Intelligence

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak

According to the report, Drake had nearly 800 entries across the datasets, while The Weeknd appeared in more than 460. Justin Bieber reportedly had 458 entries, with other well-known artists also represented in significant numbers.
Sound Plunge

By

Published on

A newly released database is raising fresh questions about how artificial intelligence companies collect and use music, after thousands of songs by major artists were reportedly identified in datasets used to train AI music-generation models. Among the artists listed are Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Nelly Furtado, Alanis Morissette, and Tate McRae.

The database, published as part of a report by The Atlantic, allows musicians to search whether their work appears in several large music collections that have circulated within the AI development community. The findings have sparked concern among artists who say they never permitted their music to be used in AI training systems.

Major Artists Appear in AI Datasets

According to the report, Drake had nearly 800 entries across the datasets, while The Weeknd appeared in more than 460. Justin Bieber reportedly had 458 entries, with other well-known artists also represented in significant numbers.

The datasets contain millions of songs and have reportedly been downloaded thousands of times by developers and researchers working on AI music-generation technologies.

While the presence of a song in a dataset does not automatically confirm how it was used, many artists argue that their work was included without consent, compensation, or licensing agreements.

Independent Artists Speak Out

Several independent musicians publicly reacted after discovering their music in the database.

Canadian rapper and producer Tre Mission expressed frustration, saying he never approved the use of his music and strongly opposes AI-generated music. Montreal producer Lunice also discovered dozens of entries associated with his catalog, describing the findings as surprising.

Meanwhile, Polaris Prize-winning rapper Backxwash summed up her reaction in a brief social media post: “I don’t like this.”

The revelations have intensified calls for greater transparency around how AI companies gather training data.

Growing Debate Over AI and Copyright

The music industry has increasingly pushed back against AI developers over copyright concerns.

Many artists and rights holders argue that AI systems should not be allowed to learn from copyrighted material without permission. Technology companies, however, often contend that publicly available online content can be used under existing legal frameworks.

The debate has become especially significant as AI-generated songs grow more sophisticated and commercially viable.

AI Music Platforms Under Scrutiny

One company frequently mentioned in discussions about AI-generated music is  Suno AI, a platform that allows users to create songs using text prompts.

Court filings previously revealed that Suno trained its models on a vast collection of downloadable music files. Similar concerns have also been raised about earlier projects developed by  OpenAI and  Google AI, which reportedly used millions of songs to train music-generation systems.

As AI continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, the leaked database may become a focal point in future discussions about artist rights, licensing practices, and the legal boundaries of machine learning.

For many musicians, the issue is no longer theoretical. The ability to search and discover their songs inside AI training collections has transformed a broader industry concern into a personal one.

  • Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak Alanis Morisette tate McRae Justin Bieber AI Music Training SUNO
  • Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak Alanis Morisette tate McRae Justin Bieber AI Music Training SUNO

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video Biance Censori Don Toliver Lauryn Hill Ye

Album Drop

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video
By June 20, 2026
Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series Sinners

Movies & Documentaries

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series
By June 19, 2026
Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role Warner Bros.

Movies & Documentaries

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role
By June 17, 2026
Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

Advertising

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant
By June 17, 2026
Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?
By June 17, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak Alanis Morisette tate McRae Justin Bieber AI Music Training SUNO

Artificial Intelligence

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak
By June 20, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art
By June 20, 2026
Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor Industry

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push
By June 19, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening

Billboard

Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Geroge Russell Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy Iceman Habibti Made of Honour

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026 Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 Kanye West Kim Kardashian Talking

E! News

North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
Josh Hokit Calls 'Michelle Obama a Man' At The White House UFC Event Donald trump Paramount + Comments Freedom 250

News

Josh Hokit Calls ‘Michelle Obama a Man’ At The White House UFC Event
World Cup Visa Controversy Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026 Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Donald trump Immigration Inclusive

FIFA World Cup

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time ‘When Everything Is Said’ Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie

Album Drop

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
Economist With Perfect World Cup Record Predicts Netherlands Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Joachim Klement

FIFA World Cup

Economist With Perfect World Cup Record Predicts Netherlands Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026
Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé Lead Canada’s Spectacular 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé Lead Canada’s Spectacular 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony
Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate Julián Quiñones 3 red cards

FIFA World Cup

Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate
To Top
Loading...