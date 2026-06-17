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Diplo Teases Unreleased Drake and Skillibeng Collaboration After Viral Nike Ad

Diplo Teases Unreleased Drake and Skillibeng Collaboration After Viral Nike Ad Kevin Durant KD 19

EDM

Diplo Teases Unreleased Drake and Skillibeng Collaboration After Viral Nike Ad

Sound Plunge

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Music fans may have a major collaboration to look forward to after producer Diplo hinted at an unreleased track featuring Drake and Jamaican dancehall star Skillibeng.

The tease arrived shortly after Drake’s appearance in a new Nike commercial promoting NBA star Kevin Durant’s latest sneaker release, setting social media buzzing about a potential cross-genre hit.

Diplo Sparks Collaboration Rumors

Speculation intensified when Diplo shared a photo of himself alongside Drake and Skillibeng on social media. The producer added an intriguing caption that referenced both sneakers and an unreleased song.

“Where should we send our shoe sizes and the final master of the song we have together?” Diplo wrote.

The post immediately fueled excitement among fans, many interpreting it as confirmation that the trio has already recorded music together.

While no official release date or project has been announced, the post has led to widespread discussion across music communities online.

Drake’s Nike Ad Adds Fuel to the Fire

The timing of Diplo’s tease caught fans’ attention because it came just after Drake starred in a humorous Nike campaign for Kevin Durant’s new purple sneakers.

In the commercial, Drake jokingly refers to himself as “Major Glazer,” a phrase many interpreted as a playful nod to Diplo’s globally successful electronic music project, Major Lazer.

The reference quickly went viral, with fans speculating that the ad and Diplo’s social media post may be connected.

Whether intentional or not, the sequence of events has only increased anticipation for a possible collaboration.

 

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A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

A Cross-Genre Music Experiment?

A partnership between Drake, Diplo, and Skillibeng would represent an intriguing blend of musical styles.

Drake has increasingly embraced dance and electronic influences in recent years. His 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind showcased house-inspired production, while collaborations with artists such as Gordo further expanded his sound.

Diplo, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of music’s most versatile producers. Over the years, he has worked with artists across pop, hip-hop, EDM, and dancehall, including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and M.I.A.

Skillibeng’s involvement adds another dimension. The Jamaican artist has become one of dancehall’s leading voices, earning global recognition through collaborations with international stars and his unique lyrical style.

Together, the three artists could create a track aimed squarely at clubs, festivals, and streaming playlists worldwide.

Fans Await Official Confirmation

Despite the growing excitement, none of the artists has formally confirmed the existence of the song or announced release plans.

Still, fans are already speculating about what the collaboration could sound like, with many predicting a fusion of electronic beats, dancehall rhythms, and Drake’s signature melodies.

If the track does eventually arrive, it could become one of the year’s most talked-about musical releases.

Until then, listeners will be watching closely for any further hints from Diplo, Drake, or Skillibeng.

  • Diplo Teases Unreleased Drake and Skillibeng Collaboration After Viral Nike Ad Kevin Durant KD 19
  • Diplo Teases Unreleased Drake and Skillibeng Collaboration After Viral Nike Ad Kevin Durant KD 19

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