Trump Faces Sharp Criticism From Newspaper Owned by Major Donor Over Iran Deal

Article titled ‘You could have been the greatest president of all, but you failed’ rebuke is notable because of the close ties between Trump and Miriam Adelson, one of the most prominent pro-Israel voices in Republican politics.

Donald Trump has come under rare public criticism from a newspaper owned by one of his most influential supporters after a strongly worded opinion piece accused him of betraying Israel and making a historic mistake with his recent Iran deal. The criticism appeared in Israel Hayom, one of Israel’s most widely read newspapers, which is owned by billionaire businesswoman and Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson.

The opinion article titled ‘You could have been the greatest president of all, but you failed’, written by journalist Danny Zaken, delivered a harsh assessment of Trump’s decision to pursue a diplomatic agreement with Iran aimed at extending a ceasefire and establishing a framework for future negotiations.

Open Letter Labels Trump a Failure

The article carried the headline, “You Could Have Been the Greatest President of All, But You Failed,” and argued that Trump’s agreement with Iran represented a major policy reversal.

According to the piece, the deal could weaken American influence, undermine Israeli security interests, and potentially increase instability in the region over the long term.

The author praised Trump’s previous support for Israel but claimed the Iran agreement contradicted many of the policies and promises that had helped strengthen relations between the United States and Israel during his earlier years in office.

The article also suggested that Trump had missed an opportunity to secure a lasting foreign policy legacy through a tougher approach toward Tehran in the Iran deal.

Why the Criticism Matters

The rebuke is notable because of the close ties between Trump and Miriam Adelson, one of the most prominent pro-Israel voices in Republican politics.

Adelson and her late husband, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, were among Trump’s most significant political supporters. Over multiple election cycles, the family contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican candidates and causes.

Trump previously awarded Sheldon Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom and has often praised the family for its support.

Because of that history, criticism from a publication associated with Adelson carries added political significance, particularly among conservative and pro-Israel audiences.

Growing Debate Over the Iran Agreement

The agreement between the United States and Iran seeks to preserve a ceasefire while creating a framework for future negotiations on security and nuclear-related issues.

Supporters argue the deal could help prevent a broader regional conflict and reduce tensions in the Middle East. Critics, however, contend that the agreement grants Iran too much leverage without fully addressing long-term security concerns.

The debate has exposed divisions among some of Trump’s traditional supporters, including voices within pro-Israel political circles.

Vice President JD Vance recently defended the administration’s approach and urged Israeli officials and commentators to avoid publicly attacking the U.S. president over the issue.

Political Implications Ahead

While Trump remains a dominant figure within Republican politics, the criticism highlights the challenges of balancing competing priorities in foreign policy.

The disagreement also illustrates how the Iran issue continues to divide policymakers, analysts, and longtime allies.

With negotiations expected to continue over the coming months, reactions from influential supporters and critics alike are likely to remain under scrutiny.