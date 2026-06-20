Trump Unveils Qatari-Donated Air Force One, Calls It the ‘World’s Most Luxurious Plane’

Calling the Qatar donated jet a symbol of American strength and prestige, Trump praised its size, technology, and long-range capabilities. “This is considered the world’s most luxurious plane,” Trump said. “When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again.”

U.S. President Donald Trump officially unveiled a newly modified Boeing 747-8 that will serve as a temporary Air Force One, describing it as “the world’s most luxurious plane” during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The aircraft, donated to the U.S. Department of Defense by Qatar’s royal family, is expected to operate as a bridge presidential aircraft until Boeing delivers the next generation of official Air Force One jets, currently scheduled for 2028.

Trump Showcases New Presidential Aircraft

During the unveiling event, Trump descended from the aircraft as patriotic music played and addressed military personnel gathered at the base.

Calling the jet a symbol of American strength and prestige, Trump praised its size, technology, and long-range capabilities.

“This is considered the world’s most luxurious plane,” Trump said. “When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again.”

The president also highlighted the aircraft’s redesigned exterior, including a large American flag displayed across the tail section.

A Temporary Air Force One Until 2028

The newly modified Boeing 747-8 will serve as a temporary presidential aircraft while the U.S. government awaits delivery of two new Air Force One planes being built by Boeing.

According to officials, the aircraft has undergone extensive modifications to meet presidential transportation requirements, including advanced communications systems, security enhancements, and operational upgrades.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed that the plane has arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will soon begin commissioning flights before entering full service.

Controversy Over the Qatari Gift

The aircraft, reportedly valued at approximately $400 million before modifications, has sparked debate among lawmakers, ethics experts, and political observers.

Critics have questioned the implications of accepting such a significant gift from a foreign government, while supporters argue that the arrangement helps modernize presidential transportation without placing the full financial burden on taxpayers.

Trump defended the decision, stating that acquiring the aircraft was a practical solution while waiting for the delayed Boeing replacements.

The administration has repeatedly emphasized that the aircraft underwent extensive security reviews and modifications before being approved for presidential use.

A New Era for Presidential Travel

Trump claimed the aircraft offers superior performance compared to the aging presidential fleet currently in operation.

According to the president, the new jet can travel longer distances with fewer refueling stops and represents a major upgrade over the Boeing VC-25A aircraft that have served U.S. presidents since the early 1990s.

The president also revealed that one of the existing Air Force One aircraft recently completed what may have been its final major international mission during a trip to Europe.

Those older planes are expected to remain in government service or eventually be preserved as historic aircraft.

Symbol of American Prestige

The unveiling comes as the administration continues to emphasize domestic infrastructure, defense modernization, and aviation investments.

Trump described the aircraft as a reflection of America’s global standing, arguing that the presidential fleet should project strength whenever it arrives overseas.

With commissioning flights scheduled to begin soon, the aircraft is expected to enter active presidential service later this year, marking a new chapter in the history of Air Force One.