Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series

Netflix has announced a major new partnership with Proximity Media Television, the production company founded by acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. Under the multi-year agreement, Proximity Media Television will exclusively develop and produce new scripted series for Netflix⁠.

The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Ryan Coogler’s relationship with the streaming giant and positions Proximity Media as one of Netflix’s key creative partners for future television projects.

Exclusive Partnership Focuses on Original Storytelling

In a joint statement, the founders of Proximity Media said their mission has always been to tell impactful stories that spotlight underrepresented voices and perspectives.

The company emphasized that Netflix’s commitment to creator-driven storytelling made it a natural partner as Proximity continues to grow its television division.

The deal means that all future television series developed by Proximity Media Television will be created exclusively for Netflix audiences worldwide.

Netflix executives also praised the company’s track record, highlighting its reputation for producing ambitious, culturally significant projects that resonate with global audiences.

Proximity Media’s Growing Television Success

Over the past several years, Proximity Media has expanded beyond feature films and built an impressive television portfolio.

Its recent projects include the Marvel series Ironheart for Disney+, the National Geographic docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, and the animated Marvel project Eyes of Wakanda.

The company is also developing a new adaptation of The X-Files and a live-action version of Southern Bastards, further demonstrating its diverse storytelling ambitions.

Ryan Coogler Continues Remarkable Career Momentum

Coogler remains one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers. His recent film Sinners became one of the biggest original movie successes of 2025, generating more than $365 million globally.

He previously achieved worldwide acclaim with Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both of which became cultural milestones and commercial hits.

His directing credits also include Creed and Fruitvale Station, films that helped establish him as one of the most respected voices in modern cinema.

What the Netflix Deal Means

The agreement signals Netflix’s continued investment in premium original programming and high-profile creative talent. By securing an exclusive television partnership with Proximity Media, the streamer gains access to a production company known for combining commercial success with critical acclaim.

While specific projects have yet to be announced, industry observers expect the partnership to generate a slate of ambitious dramas, limited series, and culturally relevant stories designed for a global audience.

With Ryan Coogler and his team now fully aligned with Netflix for television development, viewers can expect several major projects to emerge from the collaboration in the coming years.