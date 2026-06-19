Mercedes Withdraws Monaco GP Appeal as George Russell Penalty Saga Takes New Turn

Mercedes has officially withdrawn its request for a review of the 2026 Monaco GP results, ending its effort to overturn the penalties that cost George Russell a potential points finish.

The decision follows discussions with the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM), with the Silver Arrows concluding that pursuing the appeal would not lead to any meaningful sporting outcome for the team or the championship.

Why Mercedes Sought a Review

The controversy began after Alpine successfully challenged penalties handed to Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix. Gasly had originally received sanctions for speeding in the pit lane, but Alpine’s appeal revealed that the timing data used to issue the penalties was flawed.

Following that ruling, Pierre Gasly regained his podium finish, prompting questions about other drivers who had been penalized under similar circumstances.

Among them was Mercedes driver George Russell, who received a pit lane speeding penalty during the race. Matters worsened when Russell was later handed a drive-through penalty after failing to properly serve the original sanction, dropping him from podium contention to outside the points.

With Gasly’s penalty overturned, Mercedes filed a Right of Review request to examine Russell’s case.

FIA and FOM Discussions Influence Decision

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had already indicated that the chances of reversing George Russell’s result were slim. However, the team proceeded with the review request to explore every possible avenue.

A hearing had been scheduled for June 20, but before it could take place, Mercedes decided to withdraw its submission.

In an official statement, the team explained that conversations with FIA officials and Formula One Management demonstrated a willingness to investigate and address the unusual circumstances surrounding the Monaco race.

Mercedes acknowledged that any attempt to cancel Russell’s drive-through penalty or gain sporting compensation was unlikely to succeed.

George Russell’s Monaco Frustration

The Monaco Grand Prix had initially looked promising for Russell, who was battling near the front of the field and appeared capable of securing a strong finish.

Instead, the penalty sequence transformed his race. What started as a pit lane speeding infringement escalated into a drive-through penalty that effectively ended his hopes of scoring valuable championship points.

The team argued that the situation warranted review after evidence emerged that timing systems used during the event contained errors.

Monaco Grand Prix Controversy Continues

While Mercedes has stepped away from its challenge, the Monaco Grand Prix controversy is far from over.

Other teams, including Red Bull and McLaren, have lodged protests regarding the race results. Those disputes are expected to be addressed by the FIA’s International Court of Appeal in the coming weeks.

The broader debate centers on the reliability of timing systems, consistency in stewarding decisions, and how Formula 1 should handle situations where technical inaccuracies influence race outcomes.

Focus Shifts to the Rest of the Season

By withdrawing the appeal, Mercedes appears eager to move forward and concentrate on upcoming races rather than prolong a legal dispute with little prospect of changing Russell’s result.

The team also emphasized its support for efforts by the FIA and Formula One Management to review procedures and prevent similar incidents from occurring in future Grands Prix.

As the championship battle intensifies, Mercedes will now look to regain momentum on track while Formula 1 continues to address the fallout from one of the season’s most controversial races.