Kid Rock Says Donald Trump ‘Always Picks Up’ His Late-Night Calls

Musician Kid Rock has offered a rare glimpse into his personal friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing their relationship as “awesome” and revealing that he often calls Trump late at night while relaxing with a few drinks.

Speaking during an interview for Sky News Australia’s special Trump’s America: 250 Years in the Making, the singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, shared details about their conversations, his support for the president, and his thoughts on the American dream.

Kid Rock has been one of Trump’s most visible celebrity supporters for years, frequently appearing alongside the president at political events, campaign rallies and public appearances.

Kid Rock Says Trump ‘Always Picks Up’

During the interview, Kid Rock explained that he has developed a habit of calling Trump during late-night hours because he knows the president keeps an unusual schedule.

“I know when to get him,” Kid Rock said, adding that Trump “always picks up” or returns the call.

According to the musician, many of their conversations are informal and revolve around everyday topics rather than government policy. “He’s not calling me asking what to do about international affairs,” Kid Rock joked, emphasizing that their relationship is based on friendship rather than politics.

He described the conversations as an enjoyable way to catch up and said he appreciates having what he called “a front-row seat” to one of the most eventful periods in American politics.

Friendship Built Over Several Years

Kid Rock’s relationship with Trump stretches back well before Trump’s return to the White House.

Over the years, the singer has visited the Oval Office, played golf with Trump, and attended multiple political and public events alongside him.

He has also performed at several gatherings supporting the president and conservative causes.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock headlined Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, an event promoted as an alternative entertainment program during the Super Bowl weekend.

His continued public support has made him one of the most recognizable entertainers aligned with Trump’s political movement.

Beyond Politics

Despite their political association, Kid Rock suggested that much of their friendship exists outside government matters.

He described Trump as approachable and generous with his time, noting that their discussions are usually relaxed and personal rather than focused on official business.

The musician said their conversations typically happen on Friday or Saturday nights when both happen to be awake.

According to Kid Rock, Trump maintains a relatively short sleep schedule, allowing the pair to connect even during late-night hours.

Responding to Criticism Over Trump’s Wealth

The interview also touched on recent public discussions surrounding Trump’s financial disclosures.

After federal ethics filings indicated that Trump had earned billions of dollars in personal income during his presidency through various business ventures, critics questioned potential conflicts of interest.

Kid Rock dismissed those concerns.

He argued that Trump had built his reputation as a successful businessman long before entering politics and said the president’s business achievements should not come as a surprise.

The singer also expressed confidence in Trump’s intentions, saying he believes the president genuinely wants to serve the country.

Reflecting on the American Dream

Beyond discussing politics, Kid Rock also spoke about success and opportunity in the United States.

The musician, who rose from modest beginnings to become one of America’s best-known rock performers, said he believes the American dream remains alive.

However, he stressed that achieving exceptional success requires commitment and sacrifice.

According to Kid Rock, reaching the highest levels in any profession demands significantly more than simply working standard hours.

He encouraged people to pursue their goals with determination and a willingness to work hard, saying personal effort remains essential for long-term achievement.

Public Support for Trump Continues

Kid Rock has consistently remained one of Trump’s strongest celebrity allies.

In recent months, his appearances have included participating in public events connected to members of the Trump administration and supporting initiatives promoted by conservative organizations.

His friendship with Trump has also attracted public attention beyond politics, with several widely shared moments involving White House visits, sporting events and social media interactions.

While celebrity endorsements often divide public opinion, Kid Rock has continued to openly embrace his support for the president throughout multiple election cycles.

A Friendship That Continues

As Trump’s second presidency continues, Kid Rock appears comfortable maintaining both his public endorsement and personal friendship with the president.

The singer’s latest comments offer a rare look behind the scenes of that relationship, highlighting conversations that are less about politics and more about friendship.

Whether discussing music, everyday life or current events, Kid Rock says he values the opportunity to stay connected with someone he considers both a longtime friend and one of the world’s most influential political figures.

His remarks are likely to generate fresh discussion about the intersection of entertainment, celebrity culture, and politics in modern America.